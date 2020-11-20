SI.com
Newcastle United vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live stream | Premier League

Matt Debono

Chelsea will be looking to kick off where they left off prior to the international break when they face Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday at St. James Park. 

Frank Lampard's side travel to north having been unbeaten in their last six in all competitions, and scoring 12 goals in their previous four outings. 

Here are all the details that you need to tune in Newcastle United versus Chelsea on Saturday 21 November:

----------

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 12:30 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 07:30 EST

Pacific time: 04:30 PST

----------

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be broadcasted live on BT Sport and via the BT Sport App.

US customers can view the Premier League clash live on Peacock Premium.

----------

Referee: Craig Pawson

Full list of officials here.

----------

Who do you think will come out on top at St. James Park - Newcastle United or Chelsea? Let us know your predictions.

----------

