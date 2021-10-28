Skip to main content
    October 28, 2021
    Newcastle United vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

    Author:

    Chelsea face Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon at St. James' Park.

    Thomas Tuchel's side travel to the north east five games unbeaten in all competitions, including three consecutive wins in the league. 

    Meanwhile, the hosts for the weekend are under the management of Graeme Jones following the recent departure of Steve Bruce. They stopped the losing rot last week with a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace.

    Here are all the details that you need to tune into Newcastle United versus Chelsea on Saturday 30 October:

    Kick-off time

    United Kingdom

    Kick-off gets underway at 15:00 UK time.

    United States of America

    Eastern time: 10:00 EST

    Pacific time: 07:00 PST

    How to Watch

    For UK supporters, the game will not be broadcasted live by any provider. 

    US customers can view the Premier League clash on USA Network.

