Newcastle United vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Chelsea face Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon at St. James' Park.

Thomas Tuchel's side travel to the north east five games unbeaten in all competitions, including three consecutive wins in the league.

Meanwhile, the hosts for the weekend are under the management of Graeme Jones following the recent departure of Steve Bruce. They stopped the losing rot last week with a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace.

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Newcastle United versus Chelsea on Saturday 30 October:



Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 15:00 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 10:00 EST

Pacific time: 07:00 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will not be broadcasted live by any provider.

US customers can view the Premier League clash on USA Network.

