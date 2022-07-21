Skip to main content

News: Raheem Sterling Made His Chelsea Debut In Pre-Season Penalty Defeat to Charlotte FC

Christian Pulisic scored as MLS newbies Charlotte FC defeated the Blues on penalties in a game that saw Raheem Sterling make his Chelsea debut.

Chelsea where competiting in their second game of thier USA Tour, following a 2-1 victory over Mexican side Club America. 

American captain Pulisic scored after the half-hour mark as he delicately clipped the ball over Charlotte goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina, after a shot from Michy Batshuayi deflected into his path. 

The second-half saw a wholesale of changes for both teams which finally saw the first glimpse of Sterling in Chelsea colours. 

The 27-year-old impressed with many exciting runs and forward play which showed Chelsea fans what they can expect next season. 

It could've been the fairytale debut for Sterling as 7 minutes from time he was played in behind the Charlotte defense by Kai Havertz however the Englishamans' left footed effort was well saved by substitute goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega. 

The Blues thought they had their second victory in a row on American soil however their MLS opponents won a penalty in the 90th minute which Mexican striker Daniel Rios smashed past Edouard Mendy. 

A surprise penalty shoot-out was contested after the full-time whistle with Charlotte emerging as victors after Connor Gallagher missed from the spot which saw the MLS side win 5-3 on spot-kicks. 

Thomas Tuchel's men will end their USA tour in three days time when they play London rivals Arsenal in a game which could include fellow summer signing Kalidou Koulibaly for the first time.

