N'Golo Kante, Edouard Mendy & Marc Cucurella All Return At Chelsea

IMAGO / Sportimage

N'Golo Kante, Edouard Mendy & Marc Cucurella All Return At Chelsea

Graham Potter's men face AC Milan tomorrow and his squad is looking a lot healthier.

Chelsea are back in Champions League action this week as the search for their first victory continues, following their 1-0 defeat away at Dinamo Zagreb and the 1-1 draw versus RB Salzburg at home. 

The Blues return to Stamford Bridge for their clash against AC Milan in a must-win battle if they want to make it through the group stages, and it seems Graham Potter will have his hands full of huge decisions. 

The new head coach has already made some pretty big tactical changes to his line-ups so far like playing Raheem Sterling at wing-back, so it will be interesting to see what he goes for on Wednesday night. 

In Chelsea's final major team training session at Cobham, N'Golo Kante, Edouard Mendy and Marc Cucurella were all in attendance once again, and looking like solid options for the tie. 

Kante hasn't been available for selection since picking up a muscular issue late into match-week two against Tottenham Hotspur, whilst Mendy was left injured after Thomas Tuchel's final victory against West Ham United three fixtures ago. 

Cucurella missed Chelsea's 2-1 triumph over Crystal Palace on the weekend due to a throat problem which had him temporarily hospitalised, before being released on Monday morning. 

N'Golo Kante

Kante down injured vs Tottenham Hotspur. 

The three returning additions give Potter a massive boost as he faces the biggest footballing challenge of his career

