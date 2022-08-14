N'Golo Kante Forced Off Due To Injury In Chelsea's London Derby Vs Spurs

Chelsea concede late on in a 2-2 draw after a fiery London derby at Stamford Bridge which saw Tottenham Hotspur steal a point from Thomas Tuchels's side.

Goals from Kalidou Koulibaly and Reece James saw the Blues take the lead twice today but two controversial goals from Harry Kane and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg saw the away side back into a game.

Blues star midfielder N'Golo Kante seemed to pick up a hamstring injury after overstretching in a tackle late on in the game.

This forced the Frenchmen to come off immediately, being helped off the pitch by the Chelsea medical staff.

Kante has suffered from a hamstring problem for a long period of time now but as of now, it is unknown how severe the injury is and how long he will be out.

Chelsea boss Tuchel had this to say on Kante's injury: "He felt the hamstring too strong. Not good."

Young English international Conor Gallagher came on to replace the injured Kante in the 85th minute. With Mateo Kovacic injured, Gallagher or Ruben Loftus-Cheek will have to step up and join Jorginho in the Blue's midfield in their next game against Leeds United.

