'No Other Way' - Thomas Tuchel On Ben Chilwell's Return

Ben Chilwell continued his staggered return to football on Saturday evening in Chelsea's opening victory against Everton, and Thomas Tuchel knows exactly what it means. 

The left-back had been out for almost six months before he was declared fit enough to come back at the very end of last season, but he still hasn't managed to play a full 90 minutes in any match since. 

Ben Chilwell and Abdoulaye Doucoure

Abdoulaye Doucoure brought down Chilwell to award Chelsea the game-winning penalty. 

The left-back was substituted in the 65th minute after a strong performance at Goodison Park, playing a vital role in winning the penalty with a clever run into the six-yard box forcing Abdoulaye Doucouré into an error, which ended up being enough to take all three points. 

However, the German coach is adamant on taking the recovery process as slow as possible to ensure no further damage, and so that the best Chilwell can come back, despite both of their excitement over his successful return. 

Talking to Chelsea FC, Tuchel said: "Everyone is so happy. He worked so hard through pre-season and his holidays after his injury to have this possibility. It came maybe early, he still lacks rhythm and full confidence. There is no other way than playing."

Ben Chilwell and Dwight McNeil

Chilwell battling with Dwight McNeil

Supporters can assume that as the season progresses, they'll be seeing the England international more frequently but for now, hour-mark substitutions might be the way forward. 

