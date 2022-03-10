Skip to main content
Norwich 1-3 Chelsea: Chalobah, Mount & Havertz Bag as Blues Snatch Three Points

Chelsea travelled to Carrow Road on Thursday night to beat Norwich City 3-1, closing the gap at the top of the Premier League table with Manchester City and Liverpool.

The Blues first goal came within three minutes as Trevoh Chalobah converted Mason Mount's corner.

Mount himself then doubled the away side's lead just over 10 minutes later as he firmly finessed the ball into Norwich's top corner.

imago1010489730h

Teemu Pukki managed to pull a goal back for Norwich in the 69th minute, converting from the penalty spot following a Chalobah handball.

Havertz managed to grab his side's third goal in the 90th minute as the Blues took all three points on the day.

It was an unlikely source of goals that opened the scoring on Thursday evening as Chelsea centre-back Trevoh Chalobah got his fourth goal in a Blues jersey three minutes in.

Mason Mount whipped in a corner from the left-hand side as Chalobah leapt ahead of the cluttered Norwich defence to find the back of the net.

imago1010488991h

Kai Havertz could've easily made it 2-0 just two minutes later as he turned away from Max Aarons to launch a shot straight into the gloves of Tim Krul.

Chelsea went on to dominate the possession during the first 10 minutes of the game as the home side struggled to put too much together.

Havertz had another chance at goal after 12 minutes but his shot was swiftly palmed away by Krul.

Mason Mount, who got the assist for the first goal, successfully doubled his side's advantage after 14 minutes as he put the ball casually into the top right-hand corner.

imago1010489366h

Cristoph Zimmermann earned his side's first shot on target 20 minutes in which took a deflection off a Blues centre-back but Edouard Mendy was cut out to deal with the shot.

Norwich began to pick up the pace as the game went on, slowly bringing up their possession stats but they failed to produce much, consistently lacking quality in the final third.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

As Chelsea continued to dominate the majority of chances on the day, Mateo Kovacic tried his luck with a half volley from outside the box that went just wide of Tim Krul's goal frame.

Kai Havertz also continued to be involved in a number of Blues' plays going forward showing Thomas Tuchel why he deserves to play in the centre-forward role ahead of Romelu Lukaku.

imago1010489351h

As the two sides came out for the second half, Chelsea's first change of the game came as Ruben Loftus-Cheek was introduced in place of captain Cesar Azpilicueta.

Norwich made two changes during the break as they looked to go on the attack against Chelsea. Mathias Normann and Christoph Zimmermann were forced to make way for Lukas Rupp and Milot Rashica.

Mason Mount was gifted with an opportunity one-on-one with Tim Krul minutes into the second half but the England international hit the ball straight at the Norwich keeper.

Teemu Pukki had a chance to claw a goal back for his side 10 minutes into the second half as the ball fell to him inside Chelsea's 18 yard box. However, Thiago Silva was on hand to deal with the pressure.

imago1010489952h

Minutes later, Mount then took a free kick from just outside the Norwich box but he couldn't keep his shot low as it sailed over the crossbar.

65 minutes in, Pierre Lees-Melou hit the ball into the box from the left flank which rocketed into goalscorer Trevoh Chalobah's arm which led to Martin Atkinson pointing to the penalty spot.

Teemu Pukki then sent Mendy the wrong way, slotting the ball into the bottom right corner.

imago1010492014h

As the game neared its end, Mount put a ball across the Canaries' six-yard box which neither Havertz nor Werner managed to get a touch on.

With five minutes left of the 90, N'Golo Kante and Romelu Lukaku both made their introductions in place of Mateo Kovacic and Timo Werner.

Lukaku then with his first touch nearly registered his side's third of the afternoon but he failed to hit the target.

In the 90th minute, Havertz managed to finally that third, taking the ball of Kante and rocketing it into the top left-hand corner.

imago1010209509h
