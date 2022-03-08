Norwich City vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Chelsea face Norwich City in the Premier League on Thursday night at Carrow Road.

Following Thomas Tuchel's side's progression into the FA Cup quarter-finals, the fixtures between the Canaries and Blues has been brought forward a week.

Norwich need the points as they sit at the bottom of the table, five points adrift of safety. Their last win in the league came on January 21 when they beat Watford, claiming back-to-back wins after the home win versus Everton.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Norwich City versus Chelsea on Thursday 10 March:



Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 19:30 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 14:30 EST

Pacific time: 11:30 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will not be available to watch.

US customers can view the Premier League clash on fuboTV.

