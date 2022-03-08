Norwich City vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League
Chelsea face Norwich City in the Premier League on Thursday night at Carrow Road.
Following Thomas Tuchel's side's progression into the FA Cup quarter-finals, the fixtures between the Canaries and Blues has been brought forward a week.
Norwich need the points as they sit at the bottom of the table, five points adrift of safety. Their last win in the league came on January 21 when they beat Watford, claiming back-to-back wins after the home win versus Everton.
Here are all the details that you need to tune into Norwich City versus Chelsea on Thursday 10 March:
Kick-off time
United Kingdom
Read More
Kick-off gets underway at 19:30 UK time.
United States of America
Eastern time: 14:30 EST
Pacific time: 11:30 PST
How to Watch
For UK supporters, the game will not be available to watch.
US customers can view the Premier League clash on fuboTV.
Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube