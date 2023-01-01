Nottingham Forest Hold Chelsea To A 1-1 Draw At The City Ground

Chelsea came into this game hoping to win their first back to back games since October, they leave feeling disappointed after more unnecessary points get away from them.

Graham Potter's side never looked in control at any point of the game. Jamie Carragher said in commentary it looked like they were sleepwalking into a poor result, and that's exactly what happened.

Nottingham Forest had a game plan and they executed it perfectly.

Serge Aurier equalises for Nottingham Forest. IMAGO / Action Plus

Forest looked sharp from minute one on the break. The pace of Brennan Johnson, Taiwo Awoniyi and Morgan Gibbs-White on the break can cause teams problems, and it was something Chelsea struggled to deal with.

Chelsea are still struggling to maintain attacks without Reece James and his creativity. Graham Potter's side had one shot on target in the second half. Startling against a team who lost 3-0 to Manchester United on Tuesday.

Chelsea need ideas if they are to get top four. The negotiations for Enzo Fernandez may pickup very quickly after that result, and it is no surprise if they do.

Graham Potter will need to pick his side up for Thursday against Manchester City. IMAGO / Action Plus

Nottingham Forest can come away from that game disappointed. The relegation candidates torn Chelsea apart on the transition, further highlighting the mobility problem in the middle for Chelsea.

Chelsea now go into back to back games against a Manchester City side who will be out to prove a point after their draw against Everton. A bad day at the office for Potter and his men, a chance to bounce back against City on Thursday.

