Olivier Giroud Speaks On His Return To Chelsea In The Champions League

Olivier Giroud has been speaking on his Champions League return to Chelsea on Wednesday.

Olivier Giroud was a fan favourite during his time at Chelsea, even after signing from their bitter rivals Arsenal. The performances the French striker put in during his time at Stamford Bridge pushed him into Chelsea folklore, and his return tomorrow will be sweet.

Chelsea host AC Milan tomorrow, and Giroud will finally make his long awaited return to the Bridge. The French striker is one of the seemingly few Milan players that are fit for the tie, and will be hoping to make an impact.

He has been speaking about the prospect of playing against his old club.

Speaking in an interview with MilanTV, Oliver Giroud detailed his thoughts about facing his old club tomorrow in the Champions League at his old stomping ground.

"I think it’ll be a special game for the team because it’s a great Champions League match-up. It’s also personally for me, as I spent nine years in London playing for Arsenal and Chelsea so I expect it to be a great game."

"Chelsea have just one point so far, so they will play aggressively and in an energetic way, aiming for the win, so we expect a tough game."

For the 90 minutes he faces off against his old team, Olivier Giroud will be thinking only of punishing Chelsea and helping AC Milan, Chelsea will be hoping an old ally does not come back to be an unfortunate foe.

