One Player To Sign From Southampton: James Ward-Prowse

Southampton are hosting Chelsea at St. Mary's Stadium with hopes of securing their second win of the 2022/23 season, and a lot of that faith comes directly from their captain James Ward-Prowse.

The central midfielder is one of their most consistent performers, even when times had look bad during the many heavy defeats his side have endured in recent years, including a 6-0 home thrashing at the hands of the Blues themselves.

But with 30 goals and assists to his name over the past two Premier League campaigns, he epitomises the meaning of a shining light in times of hopelessness.

Ward-Prowse celebrating his goal versus Monaco during pre-season. IMAGO / PA Images

So Why Would Chelsea Sign Ward-Prowse?

They say defence wins you titles, but it simply can't without a strong attacking force in front of it, and with the West Londoners not currently scoring as much as they would like, it's fair to say that Ward-Prowse would help remedy that.

The stats speak for themselves, but if you compare his output with one of Thomas Tuchel's favourite attackers in Mason Mount who accumulated 33 goal contributes in the last two years, it's a good viewing for Saints supporters.

Especially if you take into account that the 27-year-old plays in a team who haven't been able break into the top half of the domestic table since 2017.

Ward-Prowse saw red during his last visit to Stamford Bridge. IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

As his career at Southampton reaches a decade-long, it's a challenge to picture the ever-present man in red, white and black anywhere else. But with a contract expiring in 2026, who knows where he'll end up.

Read More Chelsea Stories