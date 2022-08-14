'One Team Deserved To Win' - Thomas Tuchel On Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham

Chelsea were held at Stamford Bridge for their first home game of the 2022/23 Premier League season and there were a lot of moments Thomas Tuchel wasn't happy about.

VAR was called into action multiple times across the 90 minutes with the results stealing the headlines.

Tuchel celebrating after Chelsea's eqauliser. IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

A controversial 'play on' from Anthony Taylor after a suspected foul on Kai Havertz in his attacking half allowed Spurs to continue forward and eventually score from Jorginho losing the ball in his own six-yard box.

The referee's decision has since been backed by pundits but Tuchel disagrees, telling Sky Sports: "There was a clear foul on Kai Havertz and the situation goes on and on. Richarlison was offside and when can you pull hair on a football field?"

Marc Cucurella argued Cristian Romero had thrown him to the ground by his hair during a series of corners, but VAR let it go, before Antonio Conte's side eventually capitalised on the pressure through Harry Kane.

Cucurella arguing with the linesman. IMAGO / PA Images

Tuchel continued: "Both goals should not stand. Only one team deserved to win, that was us. I don't know how many tactical fouls Hojbjerg and Bentancur did today.

"We dominated for 90 minutes. We were sharp, we were hungry, it was a top performance. I'm sorry for all my players that we didn't get the result we deserved."

On the bust-up with Conte, he said: "It's Premier League football and the two managers got involved today because both of us were fighting for our teams. That was it. For me it's not a big deal. It was part of it today."

Both managers were sent off after the final whistle for their altercation on the pitch. IMAGO / Sportimage

A great game of football for neutrals but frustrating for Chelsea fans, as they head into the rest of the season with revenge on their minds.

Read More Chelsea News