Skip to main content

'One Team Deserved To Win' - Thomas Tuchel On Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham

Chelsea were held at Stamford Bridge for their first home game of the 2022/23 Premier League season and there were a lot of moments Thomas Tuchel wasn't happy about. 

VAR was called into action multiple times across the 90 minutes with the results stealing the headlines. 

Thomas Tuchel

Tuchel celebrating after Chelsea's eqauliser. 

A controversial 'play on' from Anthony Taylor after a suspected foul on Kai Havertz in his attacking half allowed Spurs to continue forward and eventually score from Jorginho losing the ball in his own six-yard box.  

The referee's decision has since been backed by pundits but Tuchel disagrees, telling Sky Sports: "There was a clear foul on Kai Havertz and the situation goes on and on. Richarlison was offside and when can you pull hair on a football field?" 

Marc Cucurella argued Cristian Romero had thrown him to the ground by his hair during a series of corners, but VAR let it go, before Antonio Conte's side eventually capitalised on the pressure through Harry Kane. 

MArc Cucurella Kepa

Cucurella arguing with the linesman. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Tuchel continued: "Both goals should not stand. Only one team deserved to win, that was us. I don't know how many tactical fouls Hojbjerg and Bentancur did today.

"We dominated for 90 minutes. We were sharp, we were hungry, it was a top performance. I'm sorry for all my players that we didn't get the result we deserved."

On the bust-up with Conte, he said: "It's Premier League football and the two managers got involved today because both of us were fighting for our teams. That was it. For me it's not a big deal. It was part of it today."

Thomas Tuchel Red CArd

Both managers were sent off after the final whistle for their altercation on the pitch. 

A great game of football for neutrals but frustrating for Chelsea fans, as they head into the rest of the season with revenge on their minds. 

Read More Chelsea News

Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte
Match Coverage

Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham | Player Ratings

By Melissa Edwards27 minutes ago
Tuchel and Conte
News

Watch: Thomas Tuchel And Antonio Conte Both Get Sent Off After Final Whistle In Second Bust-Up

By Owen Cummings35 minutes ago
Marc Cucurella
Match Coverage

Watch: Cristian Romero Pulls Marc Cucurella's Hair Before Last Minute Tottenham Goal

By Charlie Webb45 minutes ago
Reece James
Match Coverage

Watch: Reece James Scores Own Goal As Chelsea Draw 2-2 vs Tottenham

By Charlie Webb57 minutes ago
Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte
News

Watch: Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte Altercation On The Touchline

By Owen Cummings58 minutes ago
Reece James
Match Coverage

Watch: Reece James Scores Chelsea's Second Goal vs Tottenham

By Charlie Webb1 hour ago
Hojbjerg
Match Coverage

Watch: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg Equalises for Tottenham against Chelsea

By Charlie Webb1 hour ago
Gordon
Transfer News

Chelsea Interested In Everton Star Anthony Gordon

By Owen Cummings1 hour ago