'One Team Deserved To Win' - Thomas Tuchel On Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham
Chelsea were held at Stamford Bridge for their first home game of the 2022/23 Premier League season and there were a lot of moments Thomas Tuchel wasn't happy about.
VAR was called into action multiple times across the 90 minutes with the results stealing the headlines.
A controversial 'play on' from Anthony Taylor after a suspected foul on Kai Havertz in his attacking half allowed Spurs to continue forward and eventually score from Jorginho losing the ball in his own six-yard box.
The referee's decision has since been backed by pundits but Tuchel disagrees, telling Sky Sports: "There was a clear foul on Kai Havertz and the situation goes on and on. Richarlison was offside and when can you pull hair on a football field?"
Marc Cucurella argued Cristian Romero had thrown him to the ground by his hair during a series of corners, but VAR let it go, before Antonio Conte's side eventually capitalised on the pressure through Harry Kane.
Read More
Tuchel continued: "Both goals should not stand. Only one team deserved to win, that was us. I don't know how many tactical fouls Hojbjerg and Bentancur did today.
"We dominated for 90 minutes. We were sharp, we were hungry, it was a top performance. I'm sorry for all my players that we didn't get the result we deserved."
On the bust-up with Conte, he said: "It's Premier League football and the two managers got involved today because both of us were fighting for our teams. That was it. For me it's not a big deal. It was part of it today."
A great game of football for neutrals but frustrating for Chelsea fans, as they head into the rest of the season with revenge on their minds.
Read More Chelsea News
- Report: Chelsea Set To Bid Again For Wesley Fofana This Week
- Report: Chelsea And Monaco Have Reached An Agreement For Blue's Defender Malang Sarr
- Report: Chelsea Co-Owner Todd Boehly Phoned Frenkie de Jong To Push For Move
- Report: Chelsea Open Talks With Edouard Mendy In Regards Of A New Contract
- Chelsea Women Release Ticket Details For Opener At Stamford Bridge
- 'It Was A Turning Point' - Cesar Azpilicueta On His Chelsea Future
- Manchester City Star Erling Haaland Matches Impressive Debut Record With Chelsea Star
- ‘It Adds Pressure’ - Pundit on Ben Chilwell’s Future at Chelsea After Marc Cucurella Signing
- Report: Chelsea Star Callum Hudson-Odoi Ready To Push Chelsea To Let Him Leave After Premier League Interest