Opponent Lookback: Southampton 0-1 Manchester United

It's time to take a look back at how tomorrow's opponents Southampton got on in their last game as they took on Manchester United at St. Mary's on Saturday afternoon.
The Saints came into the game off the back of a second-round Carabao Cup victory over Cambridge United and were looking to creep into the top half of the table with victory.

It was the visitors that started stronger and they almost took the lead on 10 minutes, when Diogo Dalot's cross from the right flew just over the head of Bruno Fernandes from close range.

Nine minutes later, United somehow didn't go in front due to some heroic Southampton defending.

Fernandes' header was saved by Gavin Bazunu, who got straight back up to deny Anthony Elanga on the rebound. The Portuguese's next effort was then blocked by Kyle Walker-Peters and then Christian Eriksen's follow-up shot from ten yards out was thwarted by a stretching Armel Bella-Kotchap.

Anthony Elanga

Bazunu saving Elanga's effort

The Saints spurned a great chance to take the lead on 37 minutes, when Mohamed  Elyounoussi's slide-rule pass behind the United defence found Che Adams, who tried to fire an effort towards goal on the angle, but his shot trickled into David De Gea's arms.

Ten minutes into the second half, the visitors took the lead in style, as Dalot's cross from the right found Fernandes 16 yards out and the midfielder struck a volley straight into the bottom left corner.

Bruno Fernandes celebrates with Diogo Dalot

Dalot and Fernandes embrace

On 65 minutes, De Gea kept his side in front when he produced a fine reaction save from six yards out to deny Joe Aribo, before Walker-Peters blazed the attempted rebound over the bar.

With three minutes left of added time, Southampton came close to equalising, when Stuart Armstrong's cross from the left found Walker-Peters at the far post. The full-back headed the ball back towards the penalty spot where Sekou Mara then produced an overhead kick, which was cleared off the line by Dalot.

That proved to be the last chance for the home side, as the Red Devils took all three points back to Manchester in a game that should certainly have seen more than just one goal.

