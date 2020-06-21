Opposition View: Aston Villa vs Chelsea ft. Heart of the Holte

Chelsea restart their Premier League season on Sunday afternoon against an Aston Villa side at Villa Park who are battling to stay in the top-flight.

The two sides see themselves at either end of table challenging for two goals; securing Champions League football and surviving relegation respectively.

We caught up with Heart of the Holte ahead of the Premier League meeting for a view of the opposition:

----------

Aston Villa kicked off the Premier League restarting on Wednesday with a goalless draw against Sheffield United. They were on a four-game loss streak in the league prior to the break - has the three-month break come to the benefit of Villa ahead of the season run-in?

The break has seemingly been good for us. As you pointed out, we weren't in the best form before the season paused, so something needed to change. Firstly, the break has allowed John McGinn to get back to fitness, which is massive for us. Also, we signed a lot of players in the summer transfer window, so this little break has enabled them to gel more and has acted a little like a pre-season. So hopefully the break will have benefitted us.

Jack Grealish is the main-man for Villa and is Dean Smith's top goalscorer in the league with seven this season. Are Aston Villa too reliant on Grealish to secure results?

I think that when you have a player of Grealish's undoubted quality, it's only natural that you rely on his talents. He has been absolutely brilliant for us for a number of years and is now showing how good he is with his goals and assists output too. However, I think it's pretty clear that he's on a different level to everybody else in our squad.

With Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal still to play in the season run-in, how much hope do you have on Villa surviving relegation to the Championship?

It's going to be very difficult for us, with the run-in we have. I fear that we have left ourselves too much to do but, on the other hand, we do have some good players who are capable of getting us out of the relegation zone. We really could have done with 3 points against Sheffield United but at least we stopped the losing run. Whilst I hope we can do it, with our defensive record and lack of pace in the team, we might just fall short.

What is your assessment on the impact that John Terry has had both on and off-the-field during his time at Aston Villa?

I was so excited when John Terry signed for Villa in the 17/18 season. Seeing him in a Villa shirt, whilst we were in the Championship, was unbelievable and his performances on the pitch didn't disappoint. We definitely could do with his defensive ability and leadership on the pitch now. Off the field, the jury is still out. He is vocal on the sideline and the players speak highly of him but, whilst he isn't Villa's defensive coach, you would expect us to have a better defensive record than we do, with someone like him on the coaching staff.

Danny Drinkwater's career since leaving Leicester City has crashed - what do you make of his time at Aston Villa - is it what you expected when you signed him?

To be honest, I wasn't keen on signing Danny Drinkwater on loan. He hadn't had a good time in the first half of the season at Burnley and I wasn't sure that he would add anything to the team. I didn't think it would go quite as badly as it has though. Poor performances and an unsavoury training ground incident with Jota has sealed his fate with the Villa faithful and I'm not sure that he'll be missed once his loan spell has ended.

What is your predicted XI and how do you see this weekend's game going?

I don't think we will make too many changes from the game against Sheffield United.

Predicted XI: Nyland; Konsa, Hause, Mings, Targett; Nakamba, Luiz, McGinn; Grealish, Trezeguet, Davis

In terms of a prediction, I think it will be tough but having a game under our belt already might have helped to shake the cobwebs off. For that reason, and with the hope that Chelsea may be a little rusty, I think we will come away with a point.

Prediction: Aston Villa 1-1 Chelsea

----------

