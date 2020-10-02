Opposition View: Chelsea vs Crystal Palace ft. HLTCO

Chelsea welcome Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace to west London on Saturday in the Premier League.

Palace have made a bright start to the league campaign, claiming six points from a possible nine. While Frank Lampard's side head into the meeting off the back of a penalty shootout loss to Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup.

We caught up with HLTCO to get a look inside the opposition ahead of the London derby on Saturday lunchtime:

Crystal Palace have made a bright start to the 2020/21 campaign, winning two and losing one. What have you made of the Eagles’ opening three games?

It’s been a real breath of fresh air to see the renewed sense of focus and attacking intent across the squad in the opening three games of the campaign. The addition of Eze and a seemingly rejuvenated Zaha have made a big difference and there appears to be a far more positive approach to our tactical set-up when looked at in direct comparison to the final few games of last season.

The Eagles lost to Everton narrowly last weekend in controversial fashion, after Everton were handed a penalty as Joel Ward was ruled to have handled the ball. Since then, the referees have been told to take a more subjective view on future decisions. How much do you welcome the changes?

Whilst Crystal Palace were obviously at the centre of the discussion over the new handball rule throughout last weekend and indeed the one before that thanks to the spot-kick we were awarded up at Old Trafford, I think we as supporters feel the same way as everyone else in the game, in terms of it needing to change.

Put quite simply, the guidelines put in place for referees over handball in the opening three game-weeks were stopping defenders from doing their job correctly; thankfully it sounds as though alterations are already being made. It’s a necessity rather than a preference.

Crystal Palace re-signed Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi on loan this summer, after he had enjoyed a successful spell at Selhurst Park in the 2018/29 season, scoring five goals in 11 league appearances. How pleased are you to have the Belgian back?

I think I speak for the vast majority of Palace fans when I say that Michy was loved during his first spell on loan with us.

We signed him at a time when we desperately needed a goalscorer and he became that man for us, the team is a little different now in the sense that Ebere Eze has arrived and Jordan Ayew has become a more pivotal attacking player but having Michy as part of the squad is huge for us.

How wary should Chelsea be of Palace’s new signing Eberechi Eze?

He made his first Premier League start against Everton and appears to have taken to the step up in quality like a duck to water. His first touch is sublime and his overall game and calmness in possession is akin to someone far more experienced.

The hope is that he and Zaha, supported by the rest of the attacking options, make us an exciting team to watch this season.

Chelsea could make it six wins in a row against their London counterparts on Saturday. How confident are you heading into the game considering the start you have made to the season?

I wouldn’t say I’m 'confident' as such because any trip to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge is tinged with a fair amount of trepidation but given the performances we’ve produced so far and the somewhat questionable defensive displays from the Blues, I’m sure we’ll have enough about us to get a positive result if we’re on our game.

Can we get a Crystal Palace starting XI and score prediction ahead of the game?

Guaita, Ward, Kouyate, Sakho, Mitchell, Townsend, McCarthy, McArthur, Eze, Zaha, Ayew

Prediction: Chelsea 1-1 Crystal Palace

