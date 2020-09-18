Opposition View: Chelsea vs Liverpool ft. LFCTransferRoom

Chelsea welcome Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool to west London on Sunday in the Premier League.

Both sides kicked off their 2020/21 campaigns with wins against Brighton and Leeds United respectively.

We caught up with Dann from LFC TRANSFER ROOM to get a look inside the opposition ahead of the Blues' first home game of the season.

----------

Liverpool began their defence of the Premier League title with an enthralling 4-3 win against Leeds United. Has it filled you with hope/concern for the coming season or is it too early to call having played just one game?

Liverpool’s first performance of the season was clearly a nervy one, but not one worry about. Everyone knew it was going to be a high intensity game, specially based on both sides and their tactics, but the performance was expected. With players just coming back from international break, pre-season being cut short, and how early the season started it was obvious that we weren’t going to get a regular full on performance from the Reds, mistakes, sloppiness, and fatigued was expected - and it happened.

One thing we were really happy about, was Mo Salah’s sharpness! it seems as if he’s back to his best, and outshined everyone in that game. We should be better prepared for the game against Chelsea, and we should expect a very entertaining showdown.

Jurgen Klopp has made several comments about transfer spend and clubs’ wealth, pointing at Chelsea in particular. What do you make of his comments?

Klopp addressed those comments earlier today [Thursday]. They were taken in a different manner, and he never intended to direct them towards Lampard or Chelsea. He cleared up anything said today by mentioning his admiration for the Blues, and reiterating that the media is just trying to take his comments to make a ‘headline’ or rivalry between the two clubs, that his only intention was to indicate our fans that Liverpool is ran in a certain matter, nothing else. No comparisons. Klopp is always very careful with his comments because he knows that the British media loves twisting words and making headlines.

If you ever see something bad or negative coming from Klopp against a different manager or a club, its been probably twisted by the media outlets.

Liverpool blew the rest of the Premier League out of the water last season. What are your expectations for the 2020/21 season?

I surely don’t expect a similar season to the one we had last year. This time around, it is going to be much more competitive, we have seen it by the player additions from Everton, Man United, Man City, Tottenham and specially Chelsea and all the top starts you guys have brought in. Considering the record broken by Liverpool was such an incredible achievement, the only way really is down. Now, i don’t mean it as in down in the table, but surely we won’t come close to that point tally - All of us expect Liverpool to retain the title, specially with the addition of Thiago Alcantara, and a fully fit Naby Keita.

Thiago Alcantara is on the verge of becoming a Liverpool player. How much of an impact do you think he will have on the side?

Thiago Alcantara will completely change our game. It will make much more unpredictable, an issue that we’ve had to deal with these past seasons.

With his addition to the team, Liverpool can now switch to a 4-2-3-1 when needed, or even a 4-4-2 with him in a pivot next to Henderson, Fabinho, or Keita. He could also play as a No. 10 or let Minamino play as 10. with him at the back, so many options but specially the ability to direct attack from the inside and not being dependent on our fullbacks. Despite being just one player, he will enable us to take a step up tactically.

Can we get a Liverpool starting XI and score prediction ahead of the game?

This will be a tricky one, it’s obvious we will play the standard backline and frontline but our midfield is the one that always changes. Considering the difference Fabinho made against Leeds, and the obvious impact he has in our game when he plays, it wouldn’t surprise me to see him feature against Chelsea. - My prediction will be: Alisson, Trent, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino, Mane. - I really hope Klopp chooses Keita, since he adds a different dimension to our game, although we know how much Klopp favours Wijnaldum so it’ll most likely be him

----------

