Opposition View: Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea ft. Daily Hotspur

Chelsea face Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup fourth round on Tuesday evening in north London.

Both sides come into this off the back of draws, with the Blues coming from three nil down at West Brom, while Spurs were denied their second Premier League win of the season after Newcastle converted a late penalty.

We caught up with Jamie from Daily Hotspur to get a look inside the opposition ahead of the Blues' first home game of the season.

----------

Tottenham last won this trophy back in 2008, then known as the Carling Cup, and it was against Chelsea. Is this your best chance of landing silverware this campaign?

Given our insane schedule I can’t see us getting through on Tuesday and the pressure from the board will be on Europe and getting the top four. Spurs desperately need to end that 12-year wait for a trophy, but I’m not sure we’ll take this competition that seriously again this year. Spurs fans will have their eyes on winning the Europa League this season. I think given Jose’s record and the quality of our team, when all fit, winning the Europa League is our biggest hope.

----------

Jose Mourinho and Frank Lampard face off once again, this time in the Carabao Cup. What have you made of Lampard’s first year in charge of Chelsea?

I was always intrigued to see how Lampard would get on in his second season at Chelsea. Last year you had the transfer ban, lost Eden Hazard and because he was a club legend, I feel he was always going to be given plenty of time. But this season, the pressure will be on him.

For a club like Chelsea just finishing in the top four shouldn’t be enough and especially so given the amount of money that has been invested on new signings. Given the circumstances I think Lampard did a decent job last season getting into the top four, but Chelsea really should have won that FA Cup Final and I’m sure your supporters will be hoping you’ll be much more competitive in Europe this season.

----------

This will be Tottenham’s sixth game already this season in all competitions. What are your priorities and expectations for the 2020/21 season with the busy schedule?

As I mentioned, progressing in Europe and getting back into the top four is where the focus will lay. Starting the season with so many fixtures will not have helped, you just have to look at how Wolves burnt out after going through so many rounds of qualifying last season. Spurs fans are hoping and expecting that this season will result in winning a trophy, especially with all the new signings and Mourinho in charge. Winning the Europa League is something all Spurs are hoping for the most.

----------

Gareth Bale’s return has been the notable signing this summer, with Pierre-Emile Højbjerg and Sergio Reguilon also arriving. What have you made of Spurs’ transfer business so far?

So surprised. Spurs have so far managed to address the majority of issues that needed fixing and have done so by signing players of real quality. Bale’s return has given Spurs a much-needed boost with an icon coming back to the club at a stage of his career where you feel he still has so much to offer.

Hopefully we can still sign a top-quality central defender and shift some of the dead wood in the final week of the window. However, the big disappointment is that we are still yet to land a new striker. We really could have done with one at the start of the season given we were facing the prospect of eight games in 18 days. On Tuesday, I can see Spurs lining up without a recognised striker. If by Monday we have both a new central defender and a new striker, I think Spurs have had a hugely successful window; just a shame about the timing of the striker.

----------

How big of a blow is it to lose Heung-min Son, who is expected to be ‘out for a while’?

Sonny was just entering a really fantastic spell of form. He had already managed seven goals and assists combined in five games and looked so full of confidence. Whilst our absolutely crazy fixture list can be to blame, Spurs’ lack of an alternative to Harry Kane has proven to be a major issue.

Sonny was also having to fill in for Kane and four lots of 90 minutes and another 45 on Sunday in the space of 14 days has unsurprisingly led to this injury.

----------

Can we get a Tottenham starting XI and score prediction ahead of the game?

Lloris; Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilon; Winks, Sissoko; Sessegnon, Dele, Lamela; Bergwijn

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Chelsea

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube