Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Reacts To Chelsea's Toppling of AC Milan

Chelsea beat the Italian champions AC Milan 3-0 in matchday three of their UEFA Champions League campaign thanks to goals from Wesley Fofana, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Reece James.

It was a comfortable three points in the end for the hosts as they limited Milan to very few attacks and kept the ball far away from Kepa Arrizabalga's net, with Aubameyang explaining how vital it was for his side to open the scoring after three successive games of conceding first.

"I think first goal was really important, it give us some strength and confidence to play the game," he told Football London reporter Scott Trotter.

"We knew what we had to do against Milan because they have great strikers as well, the defenders did an incredible job too."

The striker also spoke to BT Sport and reflected on facing a side he once played for during his younger years.

"It was not an easy game. They played well in the first half. Then we kept the intensity really high. We were confident.

"Definitely [enjoying himself at Chelsea]. Feeling good. I was very welcomed by all the players and staff. It was a bit strange to play against them [AC Milan] after a lot of years but that’s football."

Chelsea jump into second of Champions League group E and can start preparing for Wolverhampton Wanderers on the weekend.

