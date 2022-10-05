Skip to main content
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Reacts To Chelsea's Toppling of AC Milan

IMAGO / PA Images

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Reacts To Chelsea's Toppling of AC Milan

The striker was on the scoresheet in the UEFA Champions League for the first time in a Chelsea shirt.

Chelsea beat the Italian champions AC Milan 3-0 in matchday three of their UEFA Champions League campaign thanks to goals from Wesley Fofana, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Reece James. 

It was a comfortable three points in the end for the hosts as they limited Milan to very few attacks and kept the ball far away from Kepa Arrizabalga's net, with Aubameyang explaining how vital it was for his side to open the scoring after three successive games of conceding first. 

"I think first goal was really important, it give us some strength and confidence to play the game," he told Football London reporter Scott Trotter

Chelsea

"We knew what we had to do against Milan because they have great strikers as well, the defenders did an incredible job too."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The striker also spoke to BT Sport and reflected on facing a side he once played for during his younger years.  

"It was not an easy game. They played well in the first half. Then we kept the intensity really high. We were confident.

"Definitely [enjoying himself at Chelsea]. Feeling good. I was very welcomed by all the players and staff. It was a bit strange to play against them [AC Milan] after a lot of years but that’s football."

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang vs AC Milan

Chelsea jump into second of Champions League group E and can start preparing for Wolverhampton Wanderers on the weekend. 

Read More Chelsea Stories

Chelsea celebrating vs AC Milan
Match Coverage

Player Ratings As Chelsea Beat AC Milan 3-0 In The Champions League

By Melissa Edwards
Chelsea
Match Coverage

WATCH: Reece James Scores A Third Against AC Milan

By Dylan McBennett
Aubameyang
Match Coverage

WATCH: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Makes It 2-0 Against AC Milan

By Dylan McBennett
Chelsea
Match Coverage

WATCH: Wesley Fofana Puts Chelsea 1-0 Up Against AC Milan

By Dylan McBennett
Milan Skriniar
Transfer News

Report: Inter Milan To Offer Chelsea Target Milan Skriniar A New Contract

By Dylan McBennett
Declan Rice
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Still Have Interest In West Ham United Midfielder Declan Rice

By Dylan McBennett
Chelsea fans at Stamford Bridge
News

'It Is Unacceptable' - Chelsea Supporters Trust Fume To The Premier League

By Melissa Edwards
Chelsea FC
Match Coverage

Chelsea Transfer Room Writers Predictions: Chelsea Vs AC Milan

By Luka Foley