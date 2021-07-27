Player Ratings: AFC Bournemouth 1-2 Chelsea | Pre-Season

Chelsea kicked off their pre-season proper with a fiercely competitive 2-1 win against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The Blues made the trip to face their infamous Premier League bogey side, now under the stewardship of one Scott Parker - who needs no introduction to Chelsea fans.

Despite yielding no goals, the first half was a tight affair played with great spirit and intensity. Tammy Abraham went close thrice with the best chances for either side.

Thomas Tuchel rung the changes at half-time, introducing seven new faces for the second half and only retaining Callum Hudson-Odoi, Marcos Alonso, Conor Gallagher and Abraham.

The Cherries took the lead in the 66th minute, with Emiliano Marcondes stealing a march in the middle to bundle home - but the Pensioners had completed a quickfire double just ten minutes later, with Armando Broja and Ike Ugbo finishing off sumptuous deliveries from Baba Rahman and Ross Barkley.

Plenty of food for thought for trainer Thomas Tuchel, and it'll be something to chew on quickly given next up for the Blues is a saunter across London to take on bitter rivals Arsenal on Sunday afternoon.

Kepa Arrizabalaga - 5/10 [45]

You know what you're going to get with Kepa. Distribution was questionable at the best of times and he flapped around like a toddler choosing a video game to rent at Blockbusters.

Dujon Sterling - 6/10 [45]

Known as Antonio Conte's secret weapon during the Italian's tenure, and now the wildcard of Thomas Tuchel's first Blues preseason, there's a lot of somewhat undue expectation on the shoulders of this young man. The right-sided centre-back role may not be most appropriate for his explosive talents, in spite of experience playing there. Booked for stamping his mark on the occasion, and on a Bournemouth leg.

Lewis Baker - 7/10 [45]

Not many would have thought they'd live to see the day that Lewis Baker was the anchor in Chelsea's defence, but it has been a welcome surprise nonetheless. Made a crucial recovery block to stop Dom Solanke notching against his former side and was otherwise defensively resolute.

Malang Sarr - 6/10 [45]

With murmurs of one 'Jules Kounde' rumbling on before the kick-off today, it'll be interesting to see what prospects Sarr has in the event of his countryman's arrival. Solid if unspectacular showing tonight, keeping it tidy and fulfilling his defensive duties with relatively low fuss.

Callum Hudson-Odoi - 8/10 [62]

Showed his impeccable quality of pass in the first ten minutes after feeding in Christian Pulisic in behind. His driving runs and dangerous deliveries became a staple of the game from there on in. Plenty of energy and proactivity heading into a huge season for the boy who would be king.

Marcos Alonso - 6/10 [62]

Had a good maraud down the left-hand side to stretch his legs and get some minutes under his belt. No remarkable effectiveness to note.

Danny Drinkwater - 7/10 [45]

Defensively astute with a decent amount of influence in the midfield for this run out. Like a less exotic Jorginho - tidy, without plaudits, and much maligned by sections of the fanbase.

Conor Gallagher - 5/10

Impressed at West Brom in the last campaign and certainly holds a legitimate claim to be kept around the Chelsea first team furniture for this one, but not on this showing. Showed great battling tenacity in the centre of the park, but made a real mistake which could, and perhaps should, have been punished by the Cherries. Dropped off significantly after the break but testament to his energy that he was the only one who saw off the full 90.

Hakim Ziyech - 7/10 [45]

Curled a dangerous shot wide early on and started to create chances for fun as the half wore on. Between him and Hudson-Odoi, they were a menace to Bournemouth on the right flank with good link-up play on a number of occasions. Not quite a hat-trick against Peterborough level of performance, but vital minutes for The Wizard following a disrupted debut season.

Christian Pulisic - 6/10 [45]

Sharp enough without ever being overly dangerous. Seems a lot fresher and energetic than the truncated campaign just gone permitted him to be.

Tammy Abraham - 5/10 [62]

Spurned a trio of decent chances towards the end of the first period, through the efforts of Mark Travers or otherwise, after being conspicuous for the majority of it. Smart movement is all well and good, but Thomas Tuchel is looking for a marksman to depend on. You feel these types of chances have to go in if he wishes to earn a stay of execution at this club.

BENCH

Edouard Mendy [45] - 5/10

The Senegalese giant came out late for his introduction, drawing humourous remarks that he was giving the hosts a fair chance to score. In any case, it could be argued he similarly served it up on a plate for the home side's goal with some wonky distribution.

Matt Miazga [45] - 5/10

Chelsea's lesser celebrated American had all the time in the world ten minutes after coming on, but could only guide his header into the grateful palms of Travers.

Trevoh Chalobah [45] - 6/10

Returning from a very decent stint, the younger brother of former Blue Nathaniel was comfortable enough in his appearance tonight and it was a good test of his abilities against a plucky side.

Jake Clarke-Salter [45] - 5/10

Wasn't blessed with game time at Birmingham last season and time looks to be running out on a realistic pathway to the Chelsea third team for the Carshalton lad. Left chasing fairies on a couple of occasions for Bournemouth's best opportunities, but was progressive in his passing.

Davide Zappacosta [62] - 5/10

Fair to say he hasn't represented the best bit of business for Chelsea ever, but you just never know whether Thomas Tuchel will take a shine to him. Didn't really make an impression on this game.

Baba Rahman [62] - 6/10

Back from his adventures with PAOK in Greece, he was left for dead for the opener but then atoned for his laboriousness by putting it on a dime for Broja and was genuinely positive on the wing.

Ross Barkley [45] - 7/10

The pre-season Messi joined the fold as part of the sweeping half-time changes, and he summoned the same magic as his namesake with an exquisite corner assist.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek [45] - 6/10

Played under the man in the opposition dugout during a Fulham loan in which he didn't set the world alight, but gained consistent minutes after his injury. It may have paid dividends. His surging runs had a flicker of the old spring in his step before he dropped deeper to play a more mature and measured role alongside Gallagher. A long way back for Maurizio Sarri's gem, but cautious optimism is starting to cultivate.

Ike Ugbo [62] - 6/10

The young striker seems set to join Genk or pastures new elsewhere on a permanent deal, but if he does he can at least boast a goal on his exit. He could hardly miss as he nodded home Barkley's peach.

Armando Broja [45] - 8/10

Big year ahead for the 19-year-old after signing a new contract with the Blues and vowing to fight for his place, and a goal when it mattered tonight will do his chances no harm whatsoever. It wasn't the cleanest, but it was fairly composed, and the Albanian marksman will swallow those up all day long. His tirelessness suggested he wanted to prove a point, and he outshined the man he replaced in the very least.

