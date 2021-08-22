Player Ratings: Arsenal 0-2 Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea dispatched their arch-rivals Arsenal 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The scoreline belies an ominous display from the Blues, who put the rest of the Premier League on notice with an empathic performance which included one Romelu Lukaku impressing on his second debut.

It was the Chelsea 'new' boy who opened the scoring, gobbling up a delivery from Reece James that was put on a plate for him in the 14th minute. It was James himself who would get the second, lashing home in minute 35 after drifting in behind a Gunners defence that was run ragged all day.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The home side ended the half strongly but it was fairly meat and drink for the Pensioners, and Thomas Tuchel will have gone into the break by far the happier manager with his men in cruise control.

Arsenal had a more respectable 45 after said break, managing to hang on in there and stem the blue tide they had been relentlessly assaulted with prior. Lukaku however could have had his second, if not for an impressive fingertip save from Bernd Leno.

By the final whistle, it was clear that the gulf in class between the two bitter enemies has only widened over the years. A good warm-up, then, for the small matter of a trip to Anfield to face Liverpool next week for the European Champions. Until then, here are today's ratings...

Edouard Mendy - 7/10

His sternest tests were all from distance - with an Emile Smith-Rowe drive within seconds of the off and Bukayo Saka stinging his palms in the second period - but he passed with flying colours. Oozed confidence and comfortability in his distribution and sweeping too, in spite of a youthful Gunners front line full of energy in the press.

César Azpilicueta - 8/10

Found himself occupying the same role as Trevoh Chalobah has been the past few weeks, and that decision from Thomas Tuchel was vindicated as Chelsea's captain provided superb defensive cover for the freight train to his right. A steady and solid head during periods of sustained Arsenal pressure.

Andreas Christensen - 8/10

His assured composure and presence was magnificent. Barely sent a ball awry and his speed of recovery was essential when the Gunners mustered attacking intent.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Antonio Rüdiger - 7/10

Always looks well up for occasions like this, and today was no different as he was his usual, commanding self. Seemed to enjoy the task he was set, although this writer is slightly disappointed to report that his trademark, improbable long-range effort was nowhere to be seen!

Reece James - 9/10

A first start to the season for the young England star and a first goal and first assist to boot, helped by a brand spanking new outlet to aim at in the box. Showed plenty of dynamism going forward, although it must be noted that the hosts had the most joy getting in behind him.

Marcos Alonso - 8/10

It is almost unfathomable to consider he was the Chelsea wing-back who showed the least attacking endeavour on the day, but he conversely was the one who showed the most defensive nous. The normally dangerous Nicolas Pépé was completely nullified by the Spaniard.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Jorginho - 7/10

Showed himself to be of a higher quality than the North London outfit it is rumoured he was close to joining a year ago, as he has done consistently in the same period since. Contributed a lot defensively with great awareness and reading of the danger.

Mateo Kovacic - 7/10 [71]

A really comfortable day at the office for the Croatian maestro, who found it all too easy in the 70 minutes he was on the field to glide past the press and pick passes at his will.

Mason Mount - 8/10 [82]

An absolute menace in between the lines with his usual vim and vigour. Demonstrated great vision and weight of pass to notch an open play assist for the second goal.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Kai Havertz - 7/10 [89]

Silky and neat as you'd expect, although this was a quieter turn from the Champions League final goalscorer. Deployed further forward as he shadowed the Pensioners' marquee signing of the Summer transfer window, and there were certainly signs today that it'll bear fruit for the German in future.

Romelu Lukaku - 8/10

All eyes were on the £97.5 million man and it didn't take long for him to announce his comeback in style, tapping home a Reece James cross in a combination Chelsea fans will surely see more over the coming season. It may be too premature to say for certain whether he's the 'missing piece of the puzzle' as his acquisition is so coined, but his second-to-none ability to play with his back to goal and link the play was apparent all day. Arsenal couldn't handle him.

BENCH

N'Golo Kanté [71]

Hakim Ziyech [82]

Timo Werner [89]

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube