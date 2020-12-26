Player Ratings: Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea slumped to a 3-1 defeat to struggling Arsenal on Boxing Day after an underwhelming showing from the Blues.

Flaky and poor from the off, Chelsea were second-best in every department as Arsenal went ahead courtesy of Alexandre Lacazette scored from the spot after Reece James brought Kieran Tierney down, however minute the contact may have been.

Granit Xhaka made it two, going into the break, with a sublime free-kick after N'Golo Kanté tripped Bukayo Saka following an Arsenal counter-attack.

It was three before the hour mark with Saka getting in on the act himself. After yet another Arsenal counter, the Englishman scooped the ball from just outside the box over Mendy, who was off his line.

A late Tammy Abraham goal redeemed hope for Chelsea, after some brilliant work by Callum Hudson-Odoi out on the right. But his efforst were in after Jorginho missed a late penalty, leaving the Blues in sixth place in the table

----------

Edouard Mendy - 4.5/10

He had a few nervy moments, giving the ball away in dangerous positions. Got a hand to Xhaka's free-kick but should have done better for Saka's finish. A disappointing outing overall, despite pulling off a couple of good saves.

Reece James - 4/10

Shouldn't have started, played through the pain. Gave away the penalty for the opener, however harsh it may have been. Was visibly off his paces and couldn't keep Martinelli quiet all night. Hardly contributed anything going forward.

Kurt Zouma - 5/10

Wasn't at direct fault for either of the goals but the Frenchman would be disappointed to concede three against an Arsenal who, before the game, were very short of confidence.

Thiago Silva - 4.5/10

An unconvincing performance from the Brazilian. Missed a great opportunity to get his side back in the game and got caught in possession a number of times in the first half.

Ben Chilwell - 4/10

Again, he shouldn't have started. Hardly had anything going forward and didn't deal with Saka throughout. A toothless performance.

Mateo Kovacic [45] - 6/10

Though he was absurdly taken off at half-time, Kovacic was Chelsea's best player in the first half. Made a couple of great runs, was incisive on the ball and tried to engineer counter-attacks.

N'Golo Kanté [74] - 4/10

Chelsea's worst player on the night, Kanté looked like a shadow of himself as he dived into reckless challenges and gave away the free-kick for Xhaka's goal. A uninspiring performance from the otherwise solid Frenchman.

Mason Mount - 7/10

Chelsea's best player by far, Mount was the Blues' silver lining as he was at the heart of Chelsea's best moves. Almost scored from a brilliant free-kick and won a penalty late on only for substitute Jorginho to pass it into Leno's hands.

Christian Pulisic - 6.5/10

Pulisic burst throw the Arsenal defence on a number of occasions and was heavily involved in Abraham's goal. Still played out on the right, he tried to make things happen but didn't have a helping hand up front.

Tammy Abraham - 6/10

Abraham was absent for a large part of the game, but guided Hudson-Odoi's cross with a smart finish with his chest late on to give his side hope. Too little, too late as it turned out.

Timo Werner [45] - 4/10

A close second for Chelsea's worst player on the pitch, Werner had a stinker in the first half where he lacked composure in and around the penalty area. Deservedly taken off at the break

----------

BENCH

Jorginho [45] - Had a penalty saved late on, which could've changed the complexion of the game.

Callum Hudson-Odoi [45] - Looked really bright after coming on - got the assist for Abraham's goal.

Kai Havertz [74] - Couldn't influence the game, hardly had a kick.

----------

