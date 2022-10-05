Player Ratings As Chelsea Beat AC Milan 3-0 In The Champions League

Chelsea earned their first win of this season's UEFA Champions League campaign and a real lifeline in group E as they toppled leaders AC Milan at Stamford Bridge 3-0, and here are the player ratings.

Kepa Arrizabalaga - 7

Not a lot do do but he made a vital save from Charles de Ketelaere before the stroke of half time which allowed his team to come out and double it early in the second 45'.

Kalidou Koulibaly - 6

Was not the best centre-back in blue but it was a decent performance from the Senegalese captain.

Wesley Fofana - 7 (only played 36 minutes)

The 22-year-old got off to the perfect start as he opened the scoring in West London and seemed to command his part of the pitch for the first half hour. It was disappointing to then watch him be subbed off following a strong challenge from Rafael Leao.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Thiago Silva - 8

Played a huge part in Fofana's goal after he put some serious pressure on Milan's defensive unit during successive corners before it eventually broke the deadlock.

The Brazilian was strong alongside the French youngster next to him and managed to keep Olivier Giroud quiet all game.

Ben Chilwell - 6

Was outshone by his opposite fullback but gave a good display on only his second full 90 minutes of the season.

Reece James - 7.5

Scored the third with a clever run off Sterling and was an attacking threat all match. Milan's Leao did cause him some trouble however, as the winger managed to evade him almost every time he took him on.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Ruben Loftus-Cheek - 7

Another strong showing from the midfielder who seemed to be everywhere at once for Potter's men.

Mateo Kovacic - 6

Some rash tackles in his defensive third could've been costly had the white attack known what to do when they did manage to get the ball back, but he was otherwise good in possession.

Mason Mount - 7

Linked up well with the players around him and came close to making the scoresheet multiple times thanks to some clever movement.

IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 7.5

It was a quiet game for the striker, with Chelsea having less of the ball than they would have liked, but he got the second goal and shared some nice play with Sterling and Mount.

Raheem Sterling - 7

Seemed to dance around Milan's midfield and defence, causing problems which could only be solved by cynical fouls before being substituted in the 75th minute.

IMAGO / PA Images

Substitutes

Trevoh Chalobah - 7

Hardly noticed that Fofana was no longer on the pitch after a comfortable match for the youngster.

Jorginho - 6

Conor Gallagher - 6

Kai Havertz - 5

Armando Broja - 5

