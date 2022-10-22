Player Ratings As Chelsea Draw 1-1 With Manchester United

Chelsea remain fourth in the Premier League table as they were held 1-1 by Manchester United with Casemiro's late header cancelling out Jorginho's penalty kick. Here is how each player performed.

Starting line-up

Kepa Arrizabalaga - 6.5

Made a crucial 1v1 save from Marcus Rashford in the first half but potentially could have done better for the goal.

Trevoh Chalobah - 7.5

Made every tackle appear easy and never really put a foot wrong.

Thiago Silva - 6

Wasn't Silva's best showing in a Chelsea shirt as he was found out of a position a couple of times and wasn't there to defend Casemiro's equaliser.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Marc Cucurella - 5 (played 35 minutes)

Playing in a back three is clearly not working for Cucurella who was substituted early after playing that role for a second game in a row. Something for Graham Potter to work out.

Cesar Azpilicueta - 6

Nothing here nor there for the Chelsea captain.

Jorginho - 8

Managed to hold control of the midfield once Mateo Kovacic had come on and was prominent in breaking up any red attacks. Also scored the opener from the penalty spot.

IMAGO / PA Images

Ruben Loftus-Cheek - 7

As consistent with his defensive duties as he was with going forward. Wasn't really helped much by his teammates.

Ben Chilwell - 6.5

Had the energetic Antony to handle and generally fared well as the Brazilian was forced to attack more centrally but the leveler came from his side of the pitch.

Mason Mount - 6

Targeted and frustrated by the Man United players, it wasn't a very pleasant 90 minutes for Mount.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Raheem Sterling - 5

Still no goal against the Red Devils in his Premier League career and he never looked like changing that today. Was lacking that last bit of quality to finish off any blue attacks.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 5

Similar to Sterling, never seemed to look sure in his key passes or shots as he couldn't manage to test David de Gea between the sticks.

Substitutes

Mateo Kovacic - 7 (played from 35')

Had an instant impact after coming on for Cucurella and brought some much-needed stability to a messy Chelsea midfield.

MAGO / Sportimage

Christian Pulisic - 6 (played from 74')

Didn't make any noticeable changes but was responsible for winning the corner which led to Armando Broja's penalty.

Armando Broja - 6.5 (played from 79')

The cameo of a striker who wants to play more. Won the penalty but had to watch his side fumble the three points at the final hurdle.

Carney Chukwuemeka - 5 (played from 79')

Couldn't make a difference.

