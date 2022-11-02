Player Ratings As Chelsea Get 2-1 Revenge Over Dinamo Zagreb

Starting line-up

Edouard Mendy - 6

Didn't face a lot of questions and couldn't have done much more for Bruno Petkovic's impossibly close-range effort.

Ben Chilwell - 7

Wasn't out quick enough to defend the cross for the first goal but played out the rest of the 80 minutes much stronger, particularly from some pinpoint corners which couldn't be converted.

Trevoh Chalobah - 7

The most effective defender in blue on the night winning all of his ariel and ground duels and staying calm in possession.

Kalidou Koulibaly - 6

Generally fared well on his return but was a bit sloppy at times and was forced into a couple of unnecessary fouls, which eventually brought about a booking.

Cesar Azpilicueta - 6

Poor defensive header allowed Petkovic to score from his knockdown just seven minutes in but the right-back improved as the game went on.

Jorginho - 7

Heavily involved in the equaliser and seemed to break up every attack Dinamo attempted to start.

Denis Zakaria - 7.5

Played like a man who wants more minutes in a Chelsea shirt. A debut goal capped off a feisty performance from Zakaria despite going off through a suspected injury.

Mason Mount - 7

Has had much better showings this season but managed to frustrate Dinamo very effectively.

Kai Havertz - 6.5

Demonstrated some impressive attacking play and created a couple of chances his teammates couldn't finish.

Raheem Sterling - 7

Returned to the scoresheet in style and attempted to make his presence known but didn't provide much else.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 7

Assisted Sterling, hit one of his own off the crossbar and, showed some clever link-up play up front before being subbed on the hour mark.

Substitutes

Armando Broja - 5.5

Thiago Silva - 6

Conor Gallagher - 6

Ruben Loftus-Cheek - 5

Christian Pulisic - 6

