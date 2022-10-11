Skip to main content
Player Ratings as Chelsea Topple AC Milan 2-0 In The Champions League

IMAGO / PA Images

Graham Potter's side climb up into first in Group E.

Chelsea beat 10-man AC Milan 2-0 in matchday four of the UEFA Champions' League group stages and here's how each player performed. 

Starting Line-up

Kepa Arrizabalaga - 7

Didn't have a lot to do as Chelsea dominated the ball and allowed zero shots on target until the 90th minute following the early sending off of Fikayo Tomori. 

Trevoh Chalobah - 7

Had the difficult task of neutralising Rafael Leao whilst Reece James was up the pitch and did okay for the most part. 

Thiago Silva - 8

As solid as ever, Silva led his backline and utilised his experience in a match that really needed a calm leader. 

Trevoh Chalobah and Rafael Leao

Chalobah giving everything to compete with Leao.

Kalidou Koulibaly - 7.5

Back in Italy and Koulibaly looked the most comfortable he'd been all season. Made a crucial goal-stopping block against Sergino Dest in the second half.

Reece James - 6.5

Had the same trouble of defending the energetic Leao and at times struggled to keep him under wraps. Was eventually forced off through injury. 

Jorginho - 8

Converted the penalty to make it 1-0 in the first half and helped to control a hectic game from the middle. 

Jorginho vs AC Milan

Jorginho cool as always from the spot. 

Mateo Kovacic - 6

Common theme of suffering when Leao decided to take his travels central but was adept at winning free kicks and slowing down a ruffled Milan. 

Ben Chilwell - 6

Found himself in a battle against Brahim Diaz before he was subbed off for Dest and generally fared well for the remaining 50 minutes. 

Raheem Sterling - 6

Wasn't the best Chelsea attacker on the pitch but played his role competently. 

Mason Mount vs AC Milan

Mason Mount celebrating his penalty decision. 

Mason Mount - 8.5

MOTM showing in just one half of football. Won the penalty and set up Aubameyang for the second in what was a very complete performance from the young midfielder. 

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 7.5

Clever run for his third goal of the season and easily exploited a 10-man AC Milan. 

Substitutes

Conor Gallagher - 6 (played 45 minutes)

Almost secured his first ever Champions League goal as he ran his heart out in the Blue midfield. 

Cesar Azpilicueta - 6

Ruben Loftus-Cheek - 7

Kai Havertz - N/A

Marc Cucurella - N/A

