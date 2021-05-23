Player Ratings: Aston Villa 2-1 Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea secured Champions League football next season despite losing to Aston Villa 2-1 in the Premier League on Sunday evening.

It was a pitiful performance bordering on disgusting from the Blues, who never looked up for the occasion and amazingly have their London rivals Spurs to thank for saving their bacon.

Aston Villa would take the lead in the 43rd minute, albeit against the run of play, when they caught the away side cold with a quickly taken corner routine finished off by former Blue Bertrand Traore.

Things would go from bad to worse for the Pensioners not long after the break, with Jorginho giving away a needless penalty in the 53rd minute that was dispatched by Amwar El-Ghazi.

Chelsea would get a goal back with twenty minutes to go. Some lovely interchange between sub Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic was finished off by Ben Chilwell, who can be proud of his efforts on the day.

It was however events elsewhere that spared the Blues' blushes. Liverpool leapfrogged Chelsea into 3rd by edging past Crystal Palace 1-0, whilst the aforementioned Spurs denied Leicester with a 4-2 win. Whilst you breathe a huge sigh of relief, here's our player ratings for the final day...

Edouard Mendy - 5/10 [45]

Could do nothing about the Villa goal, which looped in off the crossbar way beyond the reach of the Senegalese giant. Then went off injured at halftime as a result, and it remains to be seen whether Chelsea will need to rely on back-up goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga for the Champions League final.

Reece James - 4/10

Not one of his better days. Jack Grealish and Amwar El-Ghazi had a bit of a field day against the young Englishman, although it didn't help that the Spaniard alongside him struggled to keep up with the pace of the game. Did at least put a shift in further forward.

César Azpilicueta - 2/10

On a day when the players needed to stand up and be counted, it was the skipper who was one of the prime suspects for fall man. His final delivery was poor, and couldn't make up the ground in defence, leaving Reece James like a lamb to the slaughter. The late red card about summed it up - not the cool head of a captain.

Thiago Silva - 6/10

Very much a case of 'insert stock Thiago Silva review here'. The Brazilian was as comfortable and composed as per usual.

Antonio Rüdiger - 6/10

One of the better performing Chelsea players on the day. A not necessarily difficult accolade, but that he did his job competently is more than can be said for most.

Ben Chilwell - 7/10

Looked the most likely to make something happen, which is as much credit to the left back as it is a damning indictment of the useless Chelsea forward unit. Perhaps unsurprising that he was the one who got the goal on the day.

Jorginho - 2/10 [59]

On his good days, he's untouchable. On his bad days, he's a liability. Today was the latter. Started off well defensively but it all fell apart. His conceding of a penalty was unforgivable and lazy. His departure as a substitute was a blessing.

Mateo Kovacic - 3/10 [65]

After his mistake last week in the Leicester game had Chelsea fans hearts in mouths, a repeat never looked far away. Showed plenty of energy and endeavour going forward, but guilty of dallying with possession for too long on countless occasions. Defensively poor.

Mason Mount - 4/10

Full of beans and carried himself with great stature, but he'd likely be one of the first to admit he was wasteful and nowhere near as clinical as he can be. Often found out of position on his defensive duties, too.

Christian Pulisic - 4/10

Barely involved in the play in the early stages, as Chilwell dominated his flank. When he was involved, he looked tidy enough - but you wouldn't think there was a lot riding on the game. Far too casual, and his one real burst of pace resulted in an assist for him.

Timo Werner - 2/10

Had his fair share of chances in the first period, but seemed to forget how to get his legs or head to make a proper connection with the ball. Someone should run an analysis on how many of Chelsea's attacks break down thanks to the German, although it'd be a lengthy project.

