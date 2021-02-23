Player Ratings: Atlético Madrid 0-1 Chelsea | UEFA Champions League

Olivier Giroud's second-half bicycle kick handed Chelsea the advantage in their last-16 Champions League tie against Atlético Madrid as they edged a 1-0 win over Diego Simeone's men on Tuesday night.

A dominant performance on the ball from the Blues saw them take a 1-0 lead heading into the second-leg, and also clinch a very important away goal.

Giroud gave Chelsea the lead in the 71st minute with an incredible bicycle kick past Jan Oblak which proved to be the difference in Romania.

A clean sheet, an away goal - it wasn't pretty from the Blues and they were far from their best but they got the job done.

Tuchel extends his unbeaten start to eight games and half of Chelsea's biggest week so far under the German is done.

Edouard Mendy - 6/10

Almost gave away a penalty in the opening stages after some horror play at the back. He wasn't ever too troubled in goal but he often looked shaky with the ball at his feet.

César Azpilicueta - 6.5/10

The Spaniard coped reasonably well with the threat of Felix and Lemar out wide, with the home side posing minimal threat down the left flank. The skipper carried the ball into midfield and helped dictate play in the second half.

Andreas Christensen - 7.5/10

Chelsea's most solid defender on the night, the Dane was a rock at the back for Thomas Tuchel's side. He never let Suárez have a sniff at goal and it was an assured defensive display from the 24-year-old.

Antonio Rüdiger - 6/10

Had a horrendous start to the game and his mix-up with Alonso presented Suárez with a decent chance to score. However, he improved in the second-half and helped protect the Blues' 1-0 lead with a host of vital interceptions and clearances.

Callum Hudson-Odoi [80] - 6.5/10

Had a bright start to the clash and combined well with Mount on the right wing, but faded as the game went on. He stretched the opposition defence and played a series of dangerous crosses into the box.

Jorginho - 6/10

Had a mixed bag of a performance with his passing ability right on point but his failure to prevent the opposition from breaking on the counter saw him pick up a yellow in the second half, which means he'll be unavailable for the return leg.

Mateo Kovačić [74] - 8/10

Chelsea's best player by a country mile, the Croatian never put a foot wrong and ran the show in the middle of the park as he helped link attack and defence and dictated the tempo of play in what was yet another midfield masterclass from the 26-year-old.

Marcos Alonso - 6/10

Had a few nervy moments in defence while tracking back but his general play was good and he provided a different attacking outlet down the left.

Mason Mount [74] - 7/10

After picking up an early yellow, Mount tried to find loopholes in the Atlético defence and was involved in the all-important winner. Played a couple of silky exchanges with Hudson-Odoi down the right side.

Timo Werner [87] - 6/10

Should've given his side the lead in the first-half and had a few other decent chances at goal, but yet another encouraging performance from the German, who looked lively throughout the game.

Olivier Giroud [87] - 7.5/10

The man for the big occasion. After being a mere spectator for a large part of the game, the 34-year-old produced a moment of magic to give his side a crucial away goal along with the victory.

BENCH

N'Golo Kanté [74]

Hakim Ziyech [74]

Reece James [80]

Kai Havertz [87]

Christian Pulisic [87]

