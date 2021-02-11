Player Ratings: Barnsley 0-1 Chelsea | Emirates FA Cup

Chelsea narrowly sealed their spot in the FA Cup quarter-final with a 1-0 win over Championship side Barnsley on Thursday night at Oakwell.

Thomas Tuchel's progressed into the last eight despite a sub-par performance in Yorkshire as Abraham saved the day and spared a cup upset.

He gave Chelsea the lead in the 64th minute as he tucked in from close range, which ended up being the deciding goal of the cup tie.

The Blues will face Sheffield United at home in the quarter-finals of the competition.

Kepa Arrizabalaga - 8/10

One of his best performances this season as he kept his side in the game after a dreadful forty-five minutes with a string of important saves. He commanded his area, collected balls and played with no fear, which will do wonders for his confidence moving forward.

Andreas Christensen [46] - 6/10

Struggled to keep out the opposition from getting at the keeper for the entirety of the first half and was taken off during the interval.

Kurt Zouma - 6/10

Handed a rare start, he made a bright display at the heart of defence, winning his aerial duels and not making any obvious errors.

Emerson Palmieri - 6/10

Operating in an unfamiliar left center-half role, he denied the opposition any joy from his flank and played the ball into the likes of Gilmour and Kanté in midfield.

Callum Hudson-Odoi - 7.5/10

Chelsea's most threatening player on the night, Hudson-Odoi kept running at the defence and was a constant menace for the Tykes' backline despite making an underwhelming start to the game.

Billy Gilmour - 6/10

He failed to stop the opposition from getting at the defence despite being creative on the ball. Improved in the second half but certainly far from his best display in a Chelsea shirt.

N'Golo Kanté - 6/10

Handed a chance to impress his manager, the Frenchman failed to control the tempo of play in the first half and was generally not at his maraulding best.

Marcos Alonso [46] - 6/10

Offered very little going forward and failed to track his man during a set-piece situation for the hosts from which they almost opened proceedings in the first-half. Hauled off at the break.

Hakim Ziyech [69] - 6.5/10

Still hasn't hit form since his return from injury and though he displayed glimpses of class during the first-half, the Moroccan just isn't putting up numbers as he did in his early months as a Chelsea player.

Tammy Abraham - 9/10

He was denied a clear penalty in the first-half but wouldn't complain after all having won the game for his side, finishing off a brilliant counter attack. A stunning goal-line clearance rounded off what was an immense display from the forward.

Christian Pulisic [80] - 6/10

His struggles continue as he's yet to find his feet since returning from the recurring injury issues that've marred his progress for much of the campaign. Didn't see enough of the ball and needs to find form sooner rather than later with the stiff competition for places in the squad.

BENCH

Reece James [46]

Antonio Rüdiger [46]

Tino Anjorin [69]

Mateo Kovačić [80]

