Player Ratings: Brentford 0-2 Chelsea | Carabao Cup

Chelsea progressed to the Carabao Cup semi finals with a 2-0 win over Brentford at the Brentford Community Stadium on Wednesday night.

A heavily rotated Blues side afforded a handful of debuts to some of their brightest academy prospects, each putting on an impressive showing in a battle against the Bees.

The Pensioners enjoyed the wealth of possession against their fellow Premier League outfit, who had the luxury of fielding a strong XI in comparison to their Covid and injury-stricken opponents. A couple of glorious chances for Harvey Vale sandwiched a couple of good saves from Kepa Arrizabalaga in a fiercely contested first 45.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Thomas Tuchel will have been quietly pleased with what he had seen at the interval, with plenty of fight in a side who have been down on their luck and particularly down on numbers in a gruelling festive period.

Brentford enjoyed far less success after the break, and indeed suffered calamity with ten minutes left to play with Pontus Jansson directed a Reece James cross into the roof of his own net. It went from bad to worse for the home side when Jorginho duly slotted home from 12 yards five minutes later.

It may have taken the introduction of some seasoned individuals to get over the line, but Thomas Tuchel could have hardly asked for a better night. Next on the agenda for the Blues is a trip to Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa. Until then, here are tonight's player ratings...

Kepa Arrizabalaga - 8/10

Standing in as deputy for Edouard Mendy, the Spaniard more than rose to the challenge. Some strong saves in the first half were duly rewarded with an outpouring of vocal support from the travelling Chelsea faithful, and he maintained a commanding presence from then on out.

Cesar Azpilicueta - 7/10

Has come in for some harsh criticism recently, with denigrators particularly pointing to his waning pace. Yet, his superb recovery run to nick the ball away from the nippy Bryan Mbeumo with 60 minutes on the clock typified the heart and warrior spirit of a man who has been a faithful servant to the Pensioners. Once he has shaken off the ring rust and gets into some rhythm, he will serve up some timely reminders of why the Blues must keep hold of him.

Trevoh Chalobah - 8/10

The young Sierra Leonean fit like a glove in the de facto 'quarterback' role in the heart of defence, demonstrating excellent and mature defensive awareness beyond his years. Thiago Silva would be proud.

IMAGO / News Images

Malang Sarr - 6/10

Guilty of not being Antonio Rudiger, and guility of being the weak link in the Chelsea backline on the night too. Seems a young man lacking in confidence and conviction, never far away from a blunder - much like the German he was standing in for used to be. Time is still on his side, of course, but hard to see him developing into the dependable head Chelsea may well need should matters off the pitch dictate it.

Xavier Simons - 6/10 [65]

Given the honour of making his professional debut against his former club. He was visibly and understandably targeted by the hosts, and in spite of some lapses he held up with relative comfort. An okay body of work before his withdrawal, and job very much done.

Mateo Kovacic - 7/10 [45]

Nothing more than a much-needed run out for the Croatian dynamo, who is just coming back from a string of setbacks and yet has been thrown into the fire by Thomas Tuchel, who has had little choice but to do so.

Imago / PA Images

Saul Niguez - 7/10

The on loan Atletico Madrid man has been hounded for his performances thus far in a royal blue shirt, but this was one of the better ones. Solid if unspectacular, but he seemed much more up for the fight than he has previously.

Marcos Alonso - 6/10

A pretty shoddy showing in the first half gave way to a marked improvement thereafter. Painfully exposed when the Bees were buzzing with energy, but they soon faded and the pressure let up on the Spaniard.

Ross Barkley - 4/10 [75]

With the greatest of respect, the former Everton man is no spring chicken in comparison to those he lined up behind tonight, and yet he appeared far from the experienced head in the attacking unit. Some mindless decision-making and poor quality in almost every facet of his game.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Jude Soonsup-Bell - 7/10 [45]

An exciting appearance for the 17 year old, who is well known for banging in the goals at youth level. While he did not add a senior goal as a feather in his bow, he showed plenty of desire and enthusiasm to make a positive influence.

Harvey Vale - 7/10 [65]

Much with his young strike partner, Vale fought with the heart of a lion. The difference being, he perhaps could and should have notched a goal to send Chelsea on their way to a comfortable night. Even still, his work rate and movement was excellent.

Bench:

Christian Pulisic - 7/10 [45]

Quiet after his introduction, but showed excellent desire to beat Alvaro Fernandez to the punch and win Chelsea the penalty that secured the win.

Jorginho - 7/10 [45]

Brought some much needed control into the engine room, with Brentford having some joy before his arrival. The Italian never looked like missing Chelsea's second, with textbook confidence.

Mason Mount - 6/10 [65]

Had minimal impact on proceedings, but brought some energy and speed when the man he replaced had ran out of steam.

Reece James - 7/10 [65]

Injected some much needed impetus on the right flank, bringing power that the Bees just could not handle. Excellent work with his role in the opener.

N'Golo Kante - N/A [75]

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube