Player Ratings: Brighton 1-1 Chelsea | Premier League

It was disappointment on the south coast for Chelsea, collecting just the single point against Brighton and Hove Albion as they matched the result of the previous fixture.

Hakim Ziyech put Chelsea ahead in the first-half, completely against the run of play after a fine left-footed strike.

A shocking piece of defending from a corner saw Brighton level through Adam Webster's powerful header.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Here's how Absolute Chelsea thought the Chelsea player's performed down on the south coast:

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Kepa Arrizabalaga - 6.5/10

Despite Brighton dominating the first-half in possession, Kepa Arrizabalaga did not have to pull off a save. His distribution and confidence on the ball epitomised his recent form which has been excellent under Thomas Tuchel. The goalkeeper's proactive approach meant that the Blues did not miss Edouard Mendy during his absence. The highlight of the performance was a brilliant save from Alexis Mac-Allister, but conceded just moments later.

Cesar Azpilicueta - 4.5/10

The sooner Reece James returns to the line-up, the better for Chelsea. The Blues captain can certainly play a part for the club still but this cannot be at wing-back or full-back. His Spanish counter-part Marc Cucurella got the better of him on several ocassions and Cesar Azpilicueta did not contribute to the attack for his side.

Thiago Silva - 7/10

An early injury scare quite rightly worried Chelsea fans but Thiago Silva pushed through the pain to play on and made some vital interceptions in the first-half to break down some Brighton attacks. He did well to match both the pysical presence and speed of Danny Welbeck in the Brighton attack. One of the only players that can hold his head up high.

Antonio Rudiger - 6.5/10

The defender was impressive as usual, covering for Marcos Alonso when the Spaniard broke forward. Rudiger matched every challenge that the Brighton attack set him and was one of the only players not at fault for the Brighton goal, picking up his man as others stood still.

Marcos Alonso - 3/10

Another performance reiterates Ben Chilwell's importance to the team and how Tuchel must dip into the market for a left wing-back in his absence. Alonso was being beaten by Tariq Lamptey on most attacks and his crosses were inaccurate. The performance was epitomised by a beeking for a foul on Lamptey, who outran Alonso. Despite a few wild shots, all over the bar, Alonso could not contribute affectively to the attack.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

N'Golo Kante - 4/10

The midfielder did not look his usual self, often giving the ball away in midfield with some poor passing and decision making. Dominated by the Brighton midfield, he and Jorginho had a day to forget in Sussex.

Jorginho - 4/10 [81']

Pretty much the same influence on the game as N'Golo Kante. Jorginho could not control the match as he usually does and his performance was summed up by the breakdown of a Chelsea attack, with Hakim Ziyech and Romelu Lukaku making runs but the Italian hit the ball to the Brighton defence in the middle of the two. Perhaps a hangover for the pair from their FIFA Pro XI award.

Hakim Ziyech - 6.5/10 [81']

The difference maker in the first-half, Hakim Ziyech's low strike put Chelsea ahead against the run of play but, despite the goal, the Moroccan was less than impressive in possession and once again Chelsea failed to create chances.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Mason Mount - 4/10

Desperate to prove his worth after dropping to the bench against Man City, Mason Mount did the opposite and was ineffective in attack. He, much like the Chelsea team, disappointed on the south coast and will leave Thomas Tuchel with a selection headache for the wrong reasons.

Callum Hudson-Odoi - 3.5/10

A big chance missed in the first-half, which could have seen Chelsea double their lead, summed up the winger's recent form. He was trusted ahead of the likes of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz but did nothing to cement his place for the Blues' upcoming fixtures.

Romelu Lukaku- 3.5/10 [81']

Once again, Romelu Lukaku appeared to be a frustrated figure leading the line and only registered eight touches in the first period as he was deep in conversation with Ziyech going into the break, clearly unhappy with the lack of service.

IMAGO / PA Images

Bench:

Timo Werner - N/A [81']

Kai Havertz - N/A [81']

Mateo Kovacic - N/A [81']

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube