Player Ratings: Brighton and Hove Albion 1-3 Chelsea - James, Jorginho, Kante and Zouma impress on Kai Havertz and Timo Werner's Blues debuts

Matt Debono

Chelsea began their 2020/21 Premier League season with a 3-1 win against Brighton and Hove Albion on Monday night.

A first-half penalty from Jorginho saw the Blues take the lead at the Amex, before a fine strike from Trossard levelled the game up.

Reece James instantly replied to restore the visitors lead with a scorcher from distance, before Kurt Zouma's deflected effort added and third and sealed the points for Frank Lampard's side.

brighton-and-hove-albion-v-chelsea-premier-league (19)

----------

Kepa Arrizabalaga - 6/10

He could've done better with Trossard's goal for Brighton's, but the Spaniard did make a good save to deny Alzate.

Marcos Alonso - 4/10

Tariq Lamptey caused the Spaniard problems all night, showing how important the signing of Ben Chilwell could be.

Kurt Zouma - 7/10

Despite not keeping a clean sheet, Zouma provided an assured performance at the break however there were some nervy moments from the Chelsea defence.

He also killed off the game with his deflected volley to extend the Blues' lead.

Andreas Christensen - 7/10

A promising start to the league campaign for the defender, but there were still areas which Chelsea looked vulnerable at the back.

fbl-eng-pr-brighton-chelsea (12)

Reece James - 8/10

A goal and assist for the 20-year-old. An absolute beauty from distance before delivering the corner for Kurt Zouma's goal.

N'Golo Kante - 7/10

The Frenchman showed why he is one of the best in his position. He made several tackles however struggled to take control of the midfield as Brighton took control.

Jorginho [85'] - 7/10

He was cool from the spot to give Chelsea the lead but it was difficult for the Italian as Brighton controlled large spells of possession.

Mason Mount - 5/10

A night where the midfielder struggled on the left-hand side. Mount didn't impact the side heavily, but nearly created a fine chance for Havertz but his pass was just too heavy. 

Ruben Loftus-Cheek [61']- 3/10

It was a tough evening for the midfielder. He looked rusty on the south coast and was subsequently taken off on the hour mark.

Kai Havertz [80'] - 5/10

A hard debut for the German but he showed plenty of energy. There's more to come from Havertz.

brighton-and-hove-albion-v-chelsea-premier-league (10)

Timo Werner - 7/10

He always looked a threat in behind the Brighton defence and earned the penalty for Chelsea's opening goal.

----------

BENCH

Ross Barkley [61'] - 6/10

Callum Hudson-Odoi [80'] - N/A

Cesar Azpilicueta [85'] - N/A

----------

Next up for Frank Lampard's side is Liverpool at home this Sunday at Stamford Bridge.

----------

