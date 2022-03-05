Player Ratings: Burnley 0-4 Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea thumped Burnley 4-0 at Turf Moor in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

As off-field events continue to dominated the agenda, it was the home side who were dominated on the field by a second half Blues' blitz, with a glut of goals the reward for some serious patience from Chelsea players and the travelling fans alike.

As was suspected, the visitors dominated possession while the hosts were all but happy to sit back and ask Chelsea if they could unlock their staunch rearguard. The answer was nowhere to be found in the first half, with no real chance of note for the Blues, while the Clarets could have led if not for the heroics of Thiago Silva on the goal-line.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Thomas Tuchel cut a picture of frustration going in at the interval, no doubt exasperated at his side's struggle to create overloads and shift the ball quickly from side-to-side quickly enough.

The perfect antidote to that frustration was to follow, with his men conjuring up a three goal blitz in the space of eight minutes. The returning Reece James rifled home in the 47th minute and would turn provider for the third, with Kai Havertz prodding home in minute 55 just three minutes after heading in a sumptuous Christian Pulisic cross. The American was then gifted a goal of his own twenty minutes from time, finishing with aplomb.

It would be a fair assessment to say this was a real game of two halves, but the latter half was Chelsea excellence that was full value for the three points. Up next for the Pensioners is a trip to Carrow Road to face Norwich in more Premier League action. Until then, here is how Absolute Chelsea rated the Blues’ performance against Burnley...

Edouard Mendy - 6/10

Caught uncharacteristically flapping in the first period, only to be let off by the shooting boots of Dwight McNeil. Seemed to struggle under the pressure of Burnley set pieces - not exactly unheard of amongst elite goalkeepers. Still, the Senegalese giant can't grumble with the clean sheet on a day he was kept relatively honest, if not overly busy.

Trevoh Chalobah - 6/10

Coming off the back of makeshift surgery in the Wembley changing rooms, the young Sierra Leonean was prone to lapses in concentration and a couple of moments of naivety. Relatively comfortable in possession with an assist to show for it, but slightly lacking in discipline somewhat when without.

Thiago Silva - 8/10

In much the same vein as his colleague Rüdiger makes a trademark surging run and speculative effort every match, O Monstro's signature move is clearing the ball off the line and he did so vitally during a spell of early Burnley pressure here. Testament to his defensive awareness and reading of the game, which was on point as is par for the course.

IMAGO / News Images

Antonio Rüdiger - 7/10

That he looked the likeliest of outlets for the World Champions to get on the scoresheet in the first 45 is a damning indictment on the creativity and movement ahead of him. Fortunately things picked up significantly thereafter and the German could focus on what he does best, shepherding runners with minimal fuss and locking down the channels.

Reece James - 9/10 [70]

Back in the starting XI and back amongst the goals, picking up exactly where he left off after months lost to injury. The difference maker in his first start in what feels like a lifetime for Blues fans. The scary thing is that he still arguably looks a smidgen off full pace, although that's to be expected as he works off the ring rust. Too much for the Clarets to handle even when not at 100% fitness and his return is welcome and timely for the run in.

Jorginho - 7/10

A very solid showing from the Italian, who retained control of the engine room in a physical fixture and was metronomic in his passing and press-resistance.

IMAGO / PA Images

N'Golo Kanté - 7/10 [70]

His high-octane style has arguably been to the detriment of the Blues recently, finding himself in scrappy, sloppy wars. It was more scrappy than sloppy today, showing plenty of battle. Decent enough in the progressive phase, too.

Saúl Ñíguez - 7/10

Deputising in a wing-back role - one which he disliked at parent club Atletico Madrid - due to the absence of Marcos Alonso, the Spaniard fulfilled his function adequately without ever setting the world alight. Not blessed with natural pace to go beyond defenders like the nippy Connor Roberts, he instead kept it neat and tidy with some shrewd passing. Settling in royal blue, and indeed the colours of the lesser-spotted third kit which was sported today.

Mason Mount - 6/10 [78]

While others flourished around him, this was comparatively an anonymous showing from Chelsea's often dependable talisman. He'd be the first to admit he is not in fine fettle by any stretch - and this wasn't an actively bad performance - but he is expected to contribute more at this juncture. Competent without potency.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Christian Pulisic - 9/10

His full flow was often curtailed by being scythed down more often than not, with minimal sympathy from the officials. He wasn't really given a moment's peace nor an inch of space, so he did amazingly well to fashion some to deliver a picture perfect cross on a postage stamp for Havertz to nod home the second. The most proactive and hard-working member of the attacking unit and deserves full credit for it, just as he deserves his goal for which he was full value.

Kai Havertz - 9/10

On perhaps one of his finest runs of form for the Blues, but questions marks have been raised over his ability to produce in those fixtures not deemed to be 'big games'. This then was an emphatic retort, bagging himself a brace through poachers' instinct. There's an argument to be made that he just so happened to be on the end of his teammate's superb work, but his reading and knowhow of the game is elite. A vintage number nine performance.

Bench:

Mateo Kovacic - N/A [70]

Ruben Loftus-Cheek - N/A [70]

Timo Werner - N/A [78]

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube