Player Ratings: Chelsea 0-0 (5-6 pens) Liverpool | FA Cup Final

Third time was not the charm for Chelsea after slumping to defeat to Liverpool 0-0 (5-6 pens) at Wembley in the FA Cup final on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues could not banish the memories of the Carabao Cup final in February as they yet again tasted defeat from 12 yards against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

It was one way traffic from the off, with Chelsea having to batten down the hatches to endure a relentless onslaught from the Merseyside outfit. But the best chances actually came via Christian Pulisic and Marcos Alonso, serving a timely reminder of the Blues' threat on the counter.

A tasty affair was goalless at the interval, with both teams having a case for feeling like they may have nabbed a crucial advantage in the first period, by hook or by crook.

The roles were reversed after the break, with the World Champions hot off the blocks with a string of big chances, including a free kick from Alonso that hit the bar. But the siege began in earnest again, with The Reds clattering the woodwork twice in a matter of minutes as regulation time drew to a close.

The inevitability of extra time came to pass, and after a pretty quiet thirty minutes in both goalmouths it was time for dreaded penalties. And they were dreaded for a reason, with Alisson Becker denying Mason Mount in sudden death.

It will be tough to swallow for Tuchel and his men but they must regroup to secure top four in the Premier League against Leicester City on Thursday. Here's how Absolute Chelsea rated the Blues' performance in the FA Cup Final...

Edouard Mendy - 8/10

Big save early doors from Luis Diaz to keep the Blues in the hunt. Showed a confident command of his area and great sweeping nous.

Trevoh Chalobah - 7/10 [105]

Was always going to be a tough assignment up against livewire Diaz, who sprung in behind far too often. With that said, the young Sierra Leonean contributed with a vital tackle on the Colombian in the first half, to go with some top last ditch defending late on.

Thiago Silva - 6/10

There were worries 'O Monstro' would have to be withdrawn early in another big final for the club, but he shook it off to put in a steady performance against a scintillating Liverpool phalanx.

Antonio Rüdiger - 6/10

Perhaps one of the biggest surprises of the day was how muted and understated the German was. Normally in the thick of the action and not afraid to get in the wars, he kept a steady head and kept both Mo Salah and later Diogo Jota feeding on scraps.

Reece James - 8/10

As near as immaculate as you can get on the right flank. Defensively so astute and solid while providing some excellent service at the top end of the pitch, albeit without anyone gratefully there to receive.

Jorginho - 7/10

His presence in the middle of the park gave this game a far more controlled dynamic from Chelsea's point of view in comparison to the barnburners between the two sides during the rest of the season.

Mateo Kovacic - 7/10 [66]

With barely any room to breathe in the engine room, the Croatian dynamo did well a number of times to escape from the grasps of a hungry sea of red. Not fully fit going into the big occasion, and that so much was obvious, but it was an admirable performance with that in mind. Had give his all by his withdrawal.

Marcos Alonso - 7/10

Caused headaches by marauding down the wing, keeping the defensively suspect Trent Alexander-Arnold honest. The Spaniard was a constant threat and another day he'd have been the hero in a game of fine margins.

Mason Mount - 6/10

Chelsea's talisman was neat and tidy enough when in possession, but struggled to exert his usually hefty influence upon the fixture. Missed the vital penalty, for which he will kick himself.

Christian Pulisic - 7/10 [105]

A positive performance on the whole by the American, who showed great feet under severe pressure on a number of occasions while setting up a couple of decent chances for his peers in what is clearly his best role. His unfortunate miss halfway through the first half was agonising.

Romelu Lukaku - 5/10 [85]

The truth of the matter is that while the Belgian seemed sharp enough, he just didn't factor enough in proceedings to make the huge impact that his form promised he could. Van Dijk and Konate dealt with him with consummate ease in the main.

Bench:

N'Golo Kante - 6/10 [66]

Brought some steel and energy to the centre of the pitch when others were waning. Not at his best, but the Frenchman cannot be faulted for his willingness to press and win the ball back.

Hakim Ziyech - 5/10 [85]

Some nice ideas on display from 'The Wizard', but the execution was lacking. Rusty, which is unsurprising.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek - 5/10 [105] [119]

A little overeager and excitable, with some questionable ball control. Perhaps why he was hooked all of 14 minutes later.

Cesar Azpilicueta - 5/10 [105]

If this is to be the skippers' curtain call in big games for the Blues - his 13th such final, no less - he'll be distraught to have struck the post in the penalty shootout.

Ross Barkley - N/A [119]

