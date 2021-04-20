Player Ratings: Chelsea 0-0 Brighton | Premier League

The spoils were shared on Tuesday evening as Chelsea played out a drab and rather eventless 0-0 draw at home to Brighton.

The first-half was dominated by the Blues and the hosts could've opened proceedings through the in-form Kai Havertz.

Brighton were very organised and did well to keep the door shut as the west Londoners kept probing all through the second-half.

Danny Welbeck struck the post late on as he was close to stealing the points during a late bright spell for Graham Potter's men.

Two decent chances fell for Adam Lallana, who shot wide of the left post first and had his shot saved at the second attempt.

Here's how the Chelsea players fared against the Seagulls -

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Kepa Arrizabalaga - 6/10

The Spaniard kept his place in goal after an encouraging display in the FA Cup semi-final win over Manchester City. He commanded his box for the entirety of the game and pulled off a great save from Adam Lallana in the closing stages.

Andreas Christensen - 7/10

Positioned at the right side of a back three, the Dane maraulded into midfield several times and combined well with James on the right. Not his preferred place in defence, but maintained his strong run of form with another solid performance.

Kurt Zouma - 6/10

Handed a return to the starting XI after being benched for crunch games against Porto and Manchester City, the Frenchman did well at the heart of the defence and made a great block to deny Welbeck from bagging the opener late on.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Antonio Rüdiger - 7/10

He was a wall at the back and continued his exceptional form as he found spaces in the midfield and burst through the Brighton midfield. He won hid duels and drove on his peers in defence as Chelsea recorded yet another clean sheet under Thomas Tuchel.

Reece James - 6.5/10

He bombed forward and clipped in a host of decent crosses into the box and dealt well with the threat on the right side of defence. Nothing standout but a good outing for the England international.

Jorginho - 6/10

He failed to deal with the physicality of the opposition and wasn't at his usual best as he's been since Tuchel's appointment. Almost gave a goal away towards the end as he lost the ball close to the 18-yard box which led to a decent scoring chance for Lallana.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Mason Mount - 7/10

He was the most hard-working player on the pitch and he put a real shift in. Set Pulisic clean through with a delightful ball following a brilliant burst from deep and had an overall good game.

Marcos Alonso [67] - 6/10

Started ahead of Ben Chilwell, the Spaniard picked up good positions on the left flank and made clever runs down the middle but couldn't help breach the Brighton defence.

Hakim Ziyech [77] - 5.5/10

He often delayed playing the final ball on the counter but was Chelsea's most potent creative player up top. Played an inch-perfect cross for Alonso late in the first-half but it wasn't the best day at the office for the Moroccan, who's been in great form during the past month.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Christian Pulisic - 6/10

The 22-year-old was a constant threat on the left wing and played a series of clever one-two's with Ziyech on the break but he wasn't able to find a way past Brighton's resolute backline.

Kai Havertz [67] - 5.5/10

The German dropped deep and helped link up play numerous times but lacked the service for much of the clash. Not his best display but definitely not his worst either.

BENCH

Timo Werner [67]

Callum Hudson-Odoi [67]

Olivier Giroud [77]

