Player Ratings: Chelsea 0-0 Manchester United | Premier League

Chelsea were held to a goalless draw against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Sunday in the Premier League.

It was a tight affair in west London as neither side could find a winner to strengthen their position in the table.

Thomas Tuchel's side weren't at their best but extended their unbeaten start to life under the German, but it wasn't enough to move back into the top four.

But Chelsea couldn't find a winner and they had to settle for a point against their Premier League rivals.

The unbeaten run under Tuchel extends to nine points, as does United's record away from home. But the point sees Chelsea stay in fifth as they failed to capitalise on results elsewhere to climb into the top four.

It doesn't get any easier for the Blues; next up is Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side at Anfield on Thursday.

Edouard Mendy - 7/10

Was tested on a couple of occasions in the first half and produced a string of decent saves to keep the door shut. A 12th clean sheet for the Senegalese in his first ever season in the Premier League.

César Azpilicueta - 7/10

Was one of Chelsea's best players on the night. The skipper denied any sort of joy to Marcus Rashford out wide and was a rock at the back. A strong defensive display from the Spaniard.

Andreas Christensen - 7/10

Helped his side play out from the back and didn't let Dan James or Mason Greenwood any sight of goal for much of the game. Has visibly improved in recent weeks and another encouraging outing for the 24-year-old.

Antonio Rüdiger - 7/10

The physical side of his game was on display throughout the evening as he denied any sort of room for the opposition attack to build. He won his aerial duels, cleared out danger and was positive in his passing with a host of brilliant balls out wide to Hudson-Odoi.

Callum Hudson-Odoi [46] - 7.5/10

Would've been disappointed to be taken off during the interval after being the Blues' most threatening player in the first 45 minutes. He kept probing from the right flank and delivered a series of pinpoint crosses for Olivier Giroud, which should've been put away.

N'Golo Kanté - 6/10

One of his rather underwhelming performances in recent weeks as he was sloppy in possession numerous times in the opening stages but his play improved in the second half.

Mateo Kovačić - 7.5/10

The evergreen Croatian ran the show in midfield but had to resort to defensive duties more often than not to prevent United from breaking on the counter. Helped build the attack in the middle of the park but didn't get the support that his play deserved.

Ben Chilwell - 6.5/10

Handed a start over Marcos Alonso, he was solid at the back but barely offered anything going forward. He combined well with Mount down the left but couldn't help influence proceedings. A decent outing for the England international.

Hakim Ziyech [78] - 4.5/10

Chelsea's most dreadful player on the night, Ziyech was a shadow of his former self as he failed to have any sort of positive impact on the game while struggling to keep hold of the ball. One of his worst outings in a Chelsea shirt.

Mason Mount - 7/10

He led the press from the front as usual, and tried to link up play with the likes of Giroud and Chilwell. Chelsea's liveliest player in attack but couldn't slice open a solid United backline.

Olivier Giroud [65] - 5.5/10

Missed a huge chance to hand the hosts the advantage in the latter stages of the first half after a sensational cross from Hudson-Odoi. Had a few other chances but the 34-year-old couldn't replicate his heroics from midweek.

