Chelsea drew 0-0 in their opening match of Group E in the Champions League against Sevilla on Tuesday night at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues kept a clean sheet which will be a positive for Frank Lampard, but couldn't break the deadlock going forward.

(Photo by TOBY MELVILLE / POOL / AFP)

Here's how we thought of the individual performances from the Chelsea side:

----------

Edouard Mendy - 7/10

Mendy's return to the Chelsea side brought confidence and assurance and the Senegalese international made a crucial save in the first-half falling a deflected effort. His distribution was positive, as was his presence in the box when collecting crosses and oncoming balls.

Ben Chilwell - 6.5/10

Although he was booked in the second-half for a pull back after he lost the ball, Chilwell continued to prove his worth after signing this summer.

(Photo by Alastair Grant - Pool/Getty Images)

He had a chance in the first-half but could only head straight at the goalkeeper. A solid display from the left-back.

Kurt Zouma - 5/10

Showed his physical presence in the air, but was caught in possession several times and was helped out by Chilwell, who made up for his error.

Thiago Silva - 6/10

Despite a few wayward passes in the first-half, the 36-year-old's influence on the side played a part in the Blues keeping a clean sheet.

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Reece James - 6.5/10

Both full-backs were impressive and nearly had an assist in the first-half after he found Timo Werner in behind, but he failed to take the ball down and keep control of it.

N'Golo Kante - 4/10

The Frenchman struggled to keep up with the game at points and gave away several fouls.

Jorginho [65] - 5/10

Although he picked up a booking early on for a silly foul after losing the ball, the Italian continued to graft and get stuck into challenges. Was possibly fortunate to have not been sent off before Lampard finally took him off.

(Photo by Toby Melville - Pool/Getty Images)

Mason Mount [62] - 5/10

He looked quiet on the right-hand side and the yellow card in the first-half for a pull back after losing the ball summed up his night. Not the best evening for the midfielder.

Kai Havertz - 5/10

Another performer who had a quiet night. Still getting used to the system and players around him following his transition to England.

Christian Pulisic - 5/10

After playing on the right-hand side, Pulisic struggled to get into the game in his non-favoured position. But after being switched to the left, the swap

(Photo by Adam Davy / POOL / AFP)

Timo Werner - 6/10

----------

BENCH

Hakim Ziyech [62] - 5/10

Mateo Kovacic [65] - 5/10

Tammy Abraham [90] - N/A

Callum Hudson-Odoi [90] - N/A

----------

Next up for Frank Lampard's side is Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday at Old Trafford.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube