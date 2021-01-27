Player Ratings: Chelsea 0-0 Wolves | Premier League

Chelsea were held to a goalless draw against Wolves in the Premier League on Wednesday evening at Stamford Bridge in Thomas Tuchel's first game in charge.

The hosts dominated the ball in west London but had nothing to show for it in front of goal as they were held by a resolute Wolves side.



Chelsea started brightly to life under Tuchel. Fluid football and high pressure off the ball, but neither side could find a winner and Tuchel had to settle for a point in his opening game as Head Coach.

Edouard Mendy - 6/10

Barely called to action as Wolves played almost the entirety of the game buried in their own half. Survived a scare when Pedro Neto's lob hit the crossbar, though there might have been an offside in the build-up.

César Azpilicueta - 7/10

Put in a few brilliant balls in for Giroud and was solid defensively throughout. Coped well with the threat of Podence and Neto on the left and a more-than-decent outing for the club captain.

Thiago Silva - 6.5/10

Led from the back in what was a composed defensive display against a side playing without an out-and-out striker. Played the ball out from the defence into the likes of Jorginho and Kovacic in midfield.

(Photo by FRANK AUGSTEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Antonio Rüdiger - 6/10

The start marks a new lease of life into Rüdiger's Chelsea career, and the German centre-half did a fairly good job alongside Silva at the heart of the defence, making no obvious errors.

Callum Hudson-Odoi - 8/10

Chelsea's best player on the night by a country mile, Hudson-Odoi looked menacing from start to finish, clipping in exquisite balls into the box on a string of occasions throughout. He won his individual battles, fulfilled his defensive duties playing as a wing-back and just never stopped running.

Mateo Kovacic - 6/10

Did well to control the tempo of play and dictate proceedings in the middle of the park, with a couple of tactical fouls in there as well. Nearly netted the first goal of the Tuchel era late on as his shot from distance was inches away from finding the top corner.

(Photo by NEIL HALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Jorginho - 6/10

Helped link up play between the defence and attack with his pin-point passing on show and looked comfortable and assured playing in a midfield two alongside Kovacic.

Ben Chilwell [76] - 5/10

Another one of his underwhelming performances in a Chelsea shirt, Chilwell's bad run of form continues as he failed to hit the target from a couple of promising positions and was eventually subbed off.

Hakim Ziyech [82] - 6/10

Tried to make things happen by getting on the ball and played some lovely cross-field diagonal balls to switch play, but we're yet to see the best of the Moroccan wizard in a Chelsea shirt.

(Photo by FRANK AUGSTEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Kai Havertz - 7.5/10

The German deserves credit after a lively showing in what was a rather drab attacking display from the hosts. Havertz looked confident on the ball and wasn't afraid to take defenders on and create something on his own. An encouraging display from the 21-year-old.

Olivier Giroud [77] - 5.5/10

Giroud failed to latch onto an inviting cross from Hudson-Odoi in the first-half and should've given his side the lead in the second after a delightful cross from Azpilicueta from the right. Would be disappointed to not have found the net having been trusted to lead the line in Tuchel's first game in charge.

(Photo by RICHARD HEATHCOTE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

BENCH

Tammy Abraham [77] - Failed to impact the game coming off the bench

Christian Pulisic [76] - Looked promising on the right after coming on

Mason Mount [82] - Sparked a new life into the game with his energy and movement

