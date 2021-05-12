Player Ratings: Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal | Premier League

Chelsea slumped to an embarrassing 0-1 defeat against London rivals Arsenal at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

After a 3-1 reverse in December which ignited the chain of events leading to the loss of previous manager Frank Lampard's job, the same margin never seemed likely with the Gunners happy to camp eleven men behind the ball.

It was the Blues who shot themselves in the foot, with a ridiculous back pass from Jorginho in the 16th minute having to be scrambled away by Kepa Arrizabalaga. It would land at the feet of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who stayed cool to set up Emilie Smith-Rowe.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Whilst Arsenal never looked like fashioning chances of their own, neither did the toothless home side save for a squandered Kai Havertz attempt early on, which could have changed the outcome of the entire match, and a trio of penalty appeals which most Sunday league officials would successfully spot.

Hitting the woodwork twice in the last minute was the final bitter pill to swallow for the Blues, who at least looked interested in playing a game of football. The same couldn't be said for Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal side, who find themselves down in 9th and still not safe from a bottom half finish.

Chelsea can take solace that their fortunes are not that of their lesser rivals, given they still occupy 4th position in the Premier League. This loss however opens the opportunity for the chasing pack to close the gap. Much to chew on for Thomas Tuchel before a big FA Cup final versus Leicester City. Here are our player ratings...

Kepa Arrizabalaga - 5/10

Restored to the side before likely getting the nod at Wembley this coming weekend. The cynic in any Chelsea fan could point out his positioning for the goal or his panicked closing down of Aubameyang - the optimist would say he did well to recover in the first place.

César Azpilicueta - 5/10 [77]

It was a performance of no real note for the Spaniard. Struggled with Smith-Rowe at various points in the night.

Thiago Silva - 7/10

O Monstro was as comfortable and as solid as ever at the back, and his passing of the eye test was no doubt helped by the pitiful performance his French partner at the heart of the defence stumped up in comparison.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Kurt Zouma - 4/10

Coming into the side following an injury sustained by Andreas Christensen against Manchester City, the Frenchman was sloppy and poor. His decision to pass back to Jorginho for the Arsenal goal, whilst under the cosh of the press, was costly in hindsight. Almost made amends with a looping header at the death, but for an excellent Bernd Leno save.

Reece James - 5/10

Highlight of his night was his Jorginho impression in putting a shot on his own target. There wouldn't be many others to add to the reel. Crashed back down to earth after his masterclass this past weekend.

Ben Chilwell - 5/10

Marcos Alonso may be feeling a little hard done by after his clincher against Manchester City, and the Blues may have been better served with the Spaniard. It was a really anonymous performance from his replacement, who didn't show nearly as much attacking endeavour as usual.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Jorginho - 3/10

The error for the goal is as good a place to start to any. They teach you not to pass back between the sticks in the under 7s. If he could do that on the other end of the pitch, he'd be the complete player. As it happened, he definitely wasn't the complete player tonight. Dispossessed more times than this writer has had hot dinners.

Billy Gilmour - 6/10 [ 45]

Got the nod from Tuchel again in a big match, and he looked the most progressive and positive member of the attacking unit - until he was hooked at half-time. His availability for a pass when playing out from the back is highly questionable.

Mason Mount - 4/10

Not even Chelsea's boy wonder is immune from a disappointing performance. Did nothing, but looked good doing it. Absolutely has to turn up to Wembley on Saturday with new impetus if Chelsea are to stack up against a Leicester team far better than their opponents tonight.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Christian Pulisic - 5/10

Completely ineffectual performance from the American, who went missing for large periods. Effort levels were however markedly better than the majority of his teammates, especially towards the end. Unlucky not to get the equaliser coming in at the back post with a glancing header, only for VAR to kick into life for the first time in the evening.

Kai Havertz - 4/10 [65]

The one on one he skied over the bar was criminal. Looked unfocussed and his touch deserted him all night. Could have had a couple of assists through penalty wins, if not for the VAR official having his evening nap. After such a run of promising performances from the German, this was a stinker he'll be wanting to forget in a hurry.

BENCH

Callum Hudson-Odoi [45]

Olivier Giroud [65]

Hakim Ziyech [77]

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube