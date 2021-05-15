Player Ratings: Chelsea 0-1 Leicester City | Emirates FA Cup

Chelsea slumped to a 1-0 defeat in the FA Cup final as a Youri Tielemans screamer sealed the win for Brendan Rodgers' side.

The Blues were toothless going forward and failed to break down the Foxes' defence in what is a major blow for Thomas Tuchel's side ahead of a massive few weeks ahead.

Here's how the Chelsea players fared in their narrow defeat to an inspired Leicester side-

Kepa Arrizabalaga - 6/10

Kept his place ahead of Mendy as Tuchel showed immense faith in the Spaniard who did well with his feet but there was nothing he could have done about Tielemans' winner.

Reece James - 5/10

Kept Vardy and Perez quiet for most of the game as a right-sided centre-half but gave the ball away for the controversial winner.

Thiago Silva- 6/10

Showed great leadership for the encounter and made a series of crucial last-ditch tackles. Failed to close down Tielemans for the winner but otherwise a faultless display from the veteran defender.

Antonio Rüdiger - 6/10

Maraulded into midfield as Chelsea lacked players who were willing to go deep and collect the ball and did his bit for most of the game.

César Azpilicueta [76] - 5/10

Couldn't help provide the attacking outlet from out wide as a wing-back and he struggled to derail Leicester's attackers from the wing.

Jorginho [75] - 4/10

One of his worst performances of the season, he was nervous on the ball and struggled to rise to the challenge and the likes of Ndidi gave him a proper lesson in the middle of the park.

N'Golo Kanté - 5/10

Tried to slice open the Leicester defence and didn't stop running but he was outdone in the second half by the dynamic duo of Maddison and Tielemans.

Marcos Alonso [68] - 5/10

Chosen ahead of Chilwell owing to his aerial threat and he repaid his manager's faith in the first half as he bombed forward but he was hooked for Chilwell as Tuchel's men chased a goal.

Hakim Ziyech [68] - 5/10

Showed glimpses of promise in each half but he wasn't at his usual best as Leicester's defence proved to be very resolute. Struggled to find the pockets of space he usually thrives in and for someone who's recently thrived in big games, he'd be disappointed with his performance.

Mason Mount - 6.5/10

He was his side's best attacking outlet throughout and some bits of his play caused havoc among the Leicester defence. He wasn't helped out by his peers and his frustration was evident. A good individual outing for the 22-year-old ahead of the announcement of England's squad for the Euros.

Timo Werner [82] - 3/10

One of his most frustrating performances in a blue shirt and there have been many to choose from. He failed to capitalise on Leicester's errors in playing out from the back several times in the first half and hardly offered anything going forward as Chelsea's attack looked very predictable until Pulisic and Havertz were introduced.

BENCH

Christian Pulisic [68]

Ben Chilwell [68]

Kai Havertz [75]

Callum Hudson-Odoi [76]

Olivier Giroud [82]

