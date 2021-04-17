Player Ratings: Chelsea 1-0 Manchester City | Emirates FA Cup

Chelsea booked their place in the FA Cup final with a narrow 1-0 win over Manchester City on Saturday evening at Wembley.

After a cagey first-half, which was dominated by the Blues, Hakim Ziyech opened proceedings after tapping in from Timo Werner's squared ball as the west Londoners took a much-deserved lead against Pep Guardiola's tired and sub-par side.

Thomas Tuchel's side defended with intent throughout the game and they were rightfully rewarded with an FA Cup final spot after a brilliant all-round display against the Premier League leaders.

Here's how the Chelsea players fared-

Kepa Arrizabalaga - 6/10

Justified his selection as he made a bunch of crucial saves in the latter stages of the game and made no obvious errors.

César Azpilicueta - 7/10

He kept Raheem Sterling quiet all evening as he delivered a true captain's performance. Defensively solid for the most of the game and drove the rest of his peers on as Chelsea became the first side to keep City shut since Tottenham back in November.

Thiago Silva - 8/10

The Brazilian was a rock at the back throughout the ninety minutes. He gave Gabriel Jesus no time to breathe and dictated the play from the back.

Antonio Rüdiger - 8/10

The German delivered a defensive masterclass from the left side of defence. He played a series of cute balls into midfield and was solid throughout.

Reece James - 7.5/10

Made some impressive recoveries at the back and he kept bombing forward when his side were in possession. The England international produced an encouraging all-round display.

Jorginho - 8/10

Though he was caught in possession on a couple of occasions, the Italian controlled play in the middle of the park and combined well with the frontline. He often dropped deep to collect the ball and was good in general.

N'Golo Kanté - 8.5/10

He made a string of important last-ditch tackles in the closing stages of the game and was the stand-out player in midfield for the Blues. Kept Kevin De Bruyne at bay for the entirety of the Belgian's stint.

Ben Chilwell - 7.5/10

The 23-year-old was a constant menace down the left flank, and combined well with Mason Mount and fed the likes of Ziyech and Werner up top.

Hakim Ziyech - 9/10

Chelsea's best and most effective player, the Moroccan silenced his doubters by producing an absolutely brilliant performance in the number ten position as he netted the all-important winner and caused havoc in and around City's box throughout.

Mason Mount - 8/10

He was at his usual best as he led the press and contributed largely when Chelsea had the chance to counter. His quick half-turns, pace, determination and quality were on point against a resolute City defence.

Timo Werner - 7.5/10

A man with a point to prove. He put in a real shift down the left wing and fed Ziyech for the opener and was threatening otherwise.

BENCH

Kai Havertz [70]

Christian Pulisic [70]

Emerson Palmieri [79]

Kurt Zouma [88]

