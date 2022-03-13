Player Ratings: Chelsea 1-0 Newcastle | Premier League

Chelsea beat Newcastle United 1-0 at Stamford Bridge thanks to an outstanding goal from Kai Havertz.

The game was fairly quiet on the whole, with neither side able to really test each other's defences.

However the match's real moment of quality came in the 89th minute, with Havertz scoring magnificently from Jorginho's lofted ball to seal a massive three points for the Blues.

Here is how Absolute Chelsea rated the Blues’ performance against Newcastle:

Edouard Mendy - 6/10

Wasn't tested much by the Magpies but when he was called to action, he did well to defend his side's goal. Distribution was off a little but he wasn't punished for it.

Malang Sarr - 6/10

Sarr played at left-back for the seventh time this season, but it was clear he is more effective at centre-back. The Frenchman was brought off for Christian Pulisic with less than 15 minutes remaining.

Antonio Rudiger - 6.5/10

The German centre-back was rested midweek and therefore looked fresh against Newcastle, making some great runs from the backline. Was involved with a couple of little scraps, but held his own at the back.

Andreas Christensen - 6/10

Christensen did well in defence for his side, albeit a quiet 90 minutes for the Dane. Worked well with Rudiger as per usual, with another clean sheet to his name.

Trevoh Chalobah - 6/10

The 22-year-old played at right back for the first time this season, with both Reece James and Cesar Azpilicueta absent from the squad. Was lucky to have not conceded a penalty for a foul on Josh Murphy. Like Sarr, he is much better in the centre of defence.

Jorginho - 7/10

A quiet afternoon for the Italian, but he looked comfortable in the midfield alongside N'Golo Kante. Was able to use his range of passing well but did not have much of impact besides that, until his fantastic assist for Havertz's goal late on in the game.

N'Golo Kante - 7/10

The Frenchman was able to show off his quality in the tackle once again, winning the ball back for his side. He was also able to power through the midfield with his darting runs. Chelsea's best player all game until Havertz's sublime goal.

Mason Mount - 6/10

A quiet game for Mount, who scored and assisted against Norwich during the week. He's normally efficient on set pieces, but was unable to produce the goods on them today. Brought off just after the hour mark.

Timo Werner - 4/10

His return to the starting XI may have seemed questionable considering his quiet performance against Norwich City, and the German struggled again. He was unable to hold onto possession in attack, and squandered a great chance in the second half due to a poor touch. Nearly won a penalty but was offside.

Kai Havertz - 8.5/10

Off the back of an impressive previous two games, the German was at the heart of the Blues attack again. He was able to use his height and strength well to hold off defenders. Scored an outstanding winner for his side in the dying moments of the game.

Hakim Ziyech - 6/10

In his first appearance since the Champions League tie at home to Lille, the Moroccan did well on his favoured right hand side. His neat footwork allowed him to lay off some nice passes, but he didn't have as much of an impact as he'd have liked.

Bench

Mateo Kovacic - 6.5/10

The Croatian did well in his limited minutes off the bench, making some great runs that drew fouls from the Newcastle players.

Romelu Lukaku - 6/10

Limited impact up front as a substitute. Some of his touches were poor but he didn't receive the best of service.

Christian Pulisic - 6/10

Pulisic was brought on for Sarr to add some more attacking presence in the final minutes. Not enough time to make a true impact for his side.

