Player Ratings: Chelsea 1-0 West Ham | Premier League

Chelsea bounced back to winning ways with a drab 1-0 victory over London rivals West Ham at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

A heavily rotated Hammers' side were full value for a point they were denied by a late Christian Pulisic strike - a break the Kings of the King's Road desperately needed given their lacklustre and torrid tempo.

It was a first half of scant few highlights, so much so that neither goalkeeper had to make a save. The hosts dominated possession but looked short on bright ideas, while the visitors threatened on a number of occasions to pounce upon a number of lapses of concentration in the Chelsea rearguard.

The half-time whistle mercifully brought some respite to a south west London snoozefest, with Thomas Tuchel needing to give his men a serious kick up the backside to inject some urgency into their laboured play.

Lukasz Fabianski saved well from a couple of long-range drives from N'Golo Kanté and Trevoh Chalobah shortly into the second half, while Thiago Silva and Craig Dawson both made a couple of excellent, vital blocks for their respective sides. Jorginho's late and lethargic penalty miss looked like it might sum up the Pensioners' afternoon.

Yet substitute Christian Pulisic popped up perfectly timed in the dying embers to snatch all three points. Next up for the world champions is a trip to Old Trafford to face off against Ralf Rangnick's Manchester United outfit.

Until then, here is how Absolute Chelsea rated the Blues’ performance against West Ham...

Edouard Mendy - 6/10

Some spotty distribution at points, albeit hard to blame the Senegalese giant given he could be forgiven for being asleep. Made a smart double stop from Andriy Yarmolenko to dispel any accusation of that, although the offside flag did later go up - little to his knowledge at the time.

César Azpilicueta - 4/10

Another shaky showing from the Spanish skipper, who looks well off it at the moment and easily troubled by any element of opposition pressure. A day at the office characterised by a string of sloppy errors.

Thiago Silva - 7/10

You have to wonder what goes on in the Brazilian's head during 90 minutes of action like this. He watches his defensive partners make errors, the midfielders play out sluggishly, and the attacking unit falter. Meanwhile, he's there to sweep up the mess. One of very few performances that pass the minimum threshold expected.

Trevoh Chalobah - 6/10

Coming in as a late replacement for Andreas Christensen who had tummy pain, the young Sierra Leonean looked equally as nervy from the off. He did improve as the day wore on, making some decent jaunts forward.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek - 6/10 [76]

Not a natural wing-back by any stretch, and it showed. Positionally unaware going forward and unable to break a far too repetitive pattern of play on the right flank, which The Irons were able to telegraph with consummate ease. With that said, he was physically impressive in the duels, chasing and winning lost causes and nipping at opponents like a terrier.

Jorginho - 5/10

The UEFA Men's Player of the Year was perfectly adequate at breaking the lines and distributing the ball side to side, but that was as far as his influence permitted. Unable to find the killer ball to unlock the low block - as much the fault of his teammates as his own, if not more. Firing his late penalty lazily into Lukasz Fabianski - after an otherwise decent second period from the Italian - was pretty inexcusable.

N'Golo Kanté - 5/10

A tad better defensively than he has been of late, but the less said about his attacking contribution, the better. His surging carries are pleasing on the eye and lift the crowd, but they are always for nought when they collapse as he fails to find one of his peers. His fall from grace continues to pose a perplexing puzzle to solve for Thomas Tuchel.

Marcos Alonso - 7/10

Talk about vintage Marcos Alonso. The Hammers had the most joy down his side all day and the Spaniard seemed very prone to a slip. But when it mattered he drilled a sumptuous ball across the box to assist the winner. Also pitched in with a really good defensive header at the death.

Mason Mount - 5/10

Unfairly or not, days like this are where Chelsea's talisman has to step up and dig them out of the trenches. He couldn't manage it, and was indeed one of their more painfully anonymous players in a game where anonymity was the status quo.

Timo Werner - 5/10 [76]

Looked really bright and brimming with energy in the very least - something which can't be said for most of his colleagues. But his link-up play was found wanting, with a number of really poor and careless giveaways. Some questionable game intelligence in his decision-making at times, too.

Kai Havertz - 5/10 [76]

The German had no choice but to drift into the channels and pick up the ball there, because the service into feet in front of goal where he is at his most effective was just completely non-existent. From there, he struggled to impress the quality he possesses upon the fixture.

Bench

Christian Pulisic - 8/10 [76]

The American has come in for some serious criticism recently from sections of the Chelsea support, but they cannot ask for much more from him than this cameo. How vital that goal may prove in the final analysis at the end of the season remains to be seen, but it was the shot in the arm they desperately needed during this slump of form.

Hakim Ziyech - 6/10 [76]

Added some vim, vigour and verve to the Chelsea right flank when the hard-working Loftus-Cheek began to fade.

Romelu Lukaku - 6/10 [76]

First contribution to the game was an on-brand howler of a first touch. Spotted strolling between the West Ham centre-backs more often than not, and it was that which won the penalty, for which his battling deserves full credit.

