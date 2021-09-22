Player Ratings: Chelsea 1-1 (4-3 pens) Aston Villa | Carabao Cup

Chelsea needed penalties to edge past Aston Villa 1-1 (4-3 pens) at Stamford Bridge in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening.

Timo Werner's well taken header in the 54th minute looked set to send the home side on their way, but Cameron Archer was not to be upstaged in that department and crashed home a bullet header just ten minutes later.

It was a tepid first half to say the least, with neither hosts nor visitors demonstrating an adequate level of fluidity in spite of half chances for both. Hakim Ziyech and Archer would go closest for their respective sides just prior to the interval.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

The break was needed for both sides, given neither had got going. Indeed, Chelsea and Villa showed more impetus at the restart and it did not take long for the game to spring into life. Reece James put it on a dime for Timo Werner, before Matty Cash produced an equally impressive delivery for Archer to equalise.

Chelsea fans were treated to the anxiety of a penalty shootout after the 90 minutes were up, but there was little to fear as the combination of woodwork and Kepa Arrizabalaga denied the Villains the opportunity to progress.

It will not be remembered as a classic under the Stamford Bridge floodlights, but it is a place in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup for Thomas Tuchel and friends nonetheless. Up next for the Blues is a huge Premier League encounter against Manchester City. In the meantime, here are our ratings...

Kepa Arrizabalaga - 8/10

The Spaniard retained his place as Edouard Mendy returns to full fitness, and he made several good saves to follow on from a good showing at Spurs. Cannot be begrudged for being rooted to the spot for the Aston Villa equaliser and was the penalty shootout hero once again. Has developed into a dependable number 2 for Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel, which will be of relief to all parties with one eye on Mendy's departure to the African Cup of Nations.

Reece James - 9/10

To say he bossed proceedings is an understatement. The most accurate passer on the pitch - substitutes notwithstanding - the most touches on the pitch, and a bit of inspiration the Blues sorely needed with the match deadlocked. Head and shoulders above everyone else on the night.

Trevoh Chalobah - 7/10

Sometimes hard to fathom that this is his breakout year with the Chelsea first team. Solid and assured once again, this time at the heart of defence.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Malang Sarr - 5/10

Making his senior competitive debut for Chelsea, and it was apparent. A little frantic and excitable in the challenges, and even threw in a backheel pass right in front of Thomas Tuchel in his eagerness to impress. Saw a lot of the ball - whether he sees a lot of the pitch for the Pensioners remains to be seen.

Callum Hudson-Odoi - 7/10

A really proactive and spirited 90 minutes tonight for the young Englishman, who was all too happy to throw caution to the wind and take on his man, with mixed success.

N'Golo Kanté - 6/10 [45]

A fitness building exercise for the Frenchman as much as anything else. May have been grateful to have been spared the rest of the night off, if the first half was anything to go by.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Saúl Ñíguez - 6/10 [75]

Given a chance to exorcise the demons of a poor debut against the same opposition and it was certainly a better showing than that day, even if that isn't saying much. Looked tidy enough in advanced positions and markedly improved in the physical department, but still some cobwebs to shake off.

Ben Chilwell - 4/10

For all the clamour for him to start over Marcos Alonso, he did himself no favours on this evidence. Failed to close down Matty Cash's cross for the Villain's goal and was painfully anonymous all evening.

Hakim Ziyech - 5/10 [75]

The man they call "The Wizard" certainly wasn't shy of a few good efforts from range tonight, but it was his passing range to be worried about. Seemed to misplace as many as he cobbled together successfully.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek - 7/10

Playing in a much deeper role than would be usually expected of him, and it seemingly afforded him the space he needed to grow into the game. Didn't set the heather on fire, but equally justified the runout with a motivated attitude.

Timo Werner - 8/10

Worked his socks off all night and reaped the rewards for it. The service around him was patchy at times, but when the cavalry arrived in the form of a pinpoint Reece James delivery, Werner duly obliged.

Bench

Mason Mount [45] - 6/10

Presented with a glorious chance to tip Chelsea into the lead at 1-1, but could only prod wide. Not short of determination to take the tie by the scruff of the neck, just the final execution left wanting.

Romelu Lukaku [75] - N/A

Ross Barkley [75] - N/A

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube