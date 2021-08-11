Player Ratings: Chelsea 1-1 (6-5 pens) Villarreal | UEFA Super Cup

Chelsea scooped the UEFA Super Cup crown with a nervy 1-1 (6-5 pens) victory over Villarreal at Windsor Park in Belfast on Wednesday night.

The Champions League conquerors eventually saw off the Europa League winners on penalties in the traditional continental curtain-raiser to the season proper, returning to London with an extra bit of luggage in the form of silverware.

Hakim Ziyech continued his rich vein of form by caressing home a low cross from Kai Havertz in the 27th minute, before he was withdrawn due to an injury no more than 15 minutes later.

It was tenterhooks for Thomas Tuchel at the half-time interval after seeing Alberto Moreno's vicious vollley crash off the underside of the bar to safety, but he had the measure of counterpart and continental specialist Unai Emery thus far nevertheless.

Sustained pressure after the break culminated in Alberto's namesake Gerard Moreno dispatching a delicious finish into the roof of the net in the 73rd minute to bring about level terms and take the tie the full distance.

The introduction of Kepa Arrizabalaga proved to be a masterstroke as his saves in the shootout led to sweet success for the Pensioners. There is however very limited time to celebrate with the small matter of a Premier League opener against Crystal Palace to follow on Saturday. In the interim, here's our player ratings...

Edouard Mendy - 7/10 [119]

Equal to a genuine chance for Boulaye Dia and it was an important stop not long after Chelsea had taken the lead, especially given The Yellow Submarine grew into the tie not long after. Even let Gerard Moreno try his luck after some wonky distribution, but still made amends with a fingertip save. Not trusted for penalties.

Trevoh Chalobah - 8/10

Rewarded for his fine pre-season form with a start under the bright lights of a European cup final, and he didn't look a hair out of place with some excellent challenges to boot. Had an answer for every question he was asked, and there were many, leaving Thomas Tuchel with a question of his own - should Trevoh Chalobah be retained, rather than loaned, for this campaign? The young Sierra Leonean has staked his case.

Kurt Zouma - 6/10 [64]

Wistful and dozy at times, with some suspect positioning and wonky awareness. His passing was fine enough - 100% accuracy speaks to that - but as ever there was a 'zip' lacking to it.

Antonio Rüdiger - 6/10

A performance typified by an honest challenge on Yeremi Pino that could be heard around the world and a trademark long-range effort that probably ended up halfway around the world. Rüdiger was industrious, strong and warrior-like, but he will be disappointed with his haphazardness for the equaliser.

Callum Hudson-Odoi - 4/10 [81]

Zero dribbles attempted and zero end product tells you all you need to know. His influence waned away into anonymity quite quickly as the fixture progressed, and he left Trevoh Chalobah to his own defensive devices in the second half. The argument can be made that he is not being deployed to the best of his strengths, but the truthfully needs to step up when offered any opportunities that come his way.

Marcos Alonso - 8/10

An absolute menace at getting in behind down the left flank, popping up when least expected and with a deceptive nose for reading the play - or indeed making it when playing in Kai Havertz for 1-0 to Chelsea.

N'Golo Kanté - 8/10 [64]

Started as skipper for the night and at it from the very first minute, gobbling up interceptions like it is going out of fashion and almost adding a wonderful collector's item of a goal to boot.

Mateo Kovacic - 7/10

A little casual from the offset, perhaps born of complacency, but settled down eventually and showcased a beautiful weight of pass on numerous occasions. His recovery in the final minute of extra time will do much to endear him to fans.

Hakim Ziyech - 8/10 [41]

A complete non-factor in the first 20 minutes but turned on the style like a tap from there on in. Took his chance with a mature composure and started to manufacture chances at will before his night was cruelly ended early through an innocuous injury, leaving Chelsea all the poorer for it. Nonetheless, 'The Wizard' worked his magic on a European evening once again in the short spell he had.

Timo Werner - 5/10 [64]

Offered a decent enough outlet in the channels to give the Blues an option in their build-up and indeed was important in causing panic in the Villarreal backline for the goal, but that was the sum total of his effectiveness as he managed only 17 touches in his 64 minutes.

Kai Havertz - 7/10

Cantered around the pitch with a swagger like the stallion he is. His ability to investigate the space apparent for Chelsea's goal, demonstrating his deft mixture of movement, pace and vision to notch the assist. Completely spent when all was said and done, which may explain his penalty.

BENCH

Christian Pulisic [41] - 5/10

Captain America took his nickname a little too literally, trying to be the hero rather than keeping it simple. Should have scored a gilt-edged chance. Full marks for effort and his penalty, five marks for quality.

Andreas Christensen [64] - 6/10

Arguably shares some blame for the Villarreal goal, but in truth he was left in the lurch by his fellow defenders.

Jorginho [64] - 6/10

The passmaster's passing seemed to desert him for the most part, recording an untidy cameo to launch his season - but the penaltymaster's penalties remain excellent.

Mason Mount [64] - 6/10

Looked the liveliest of Chelsea's changes, but that is no great accolade. The rust was evident upon his introduction, but he shook it off and dusted off the holiday cobwebs.

César Azpilicueta [81] - 6/10

A short spurt for the club captain, he added some certainty to an increasingly panicky rear guard. Superb penalty when it mattered.

Kepa Arrizabalaga [119] - 10/10

Thomas Tuchel's trump card as the final sub, and what other rating can be afforded for a matchwinner who played one minute? Two excellent saves when the pressure was on.

