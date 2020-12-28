Player Ratings: Chelsea 1-1 Aston Villa | Premier League

Chelsea's poor run of form continues after a frustrating 1-1 draw against Aston Villa on Monday.

Frank Lampard freshened up personnel in an attempt to turn the tide, with the likes of Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rüdiger and Callum Hudson-Odoi all given rare starts.

Just past the half-hour mark, Olivier Giroud stepped up once again, heading in Ben Chilwell's cross to give the hosts a lift and a deserved lead.

However, Chelsea's woes in front of goal were transparent as they squandered a set of chances to extend their lead.

That came back to haunt them in the second half, as Anwar El-Ghazi levelled for the visitors after poor defending from the Blues.

Chelsea dominated the ball for much of the second half, but their worrying form spells signs of danger for Frank Lampard and co.

Edouard Mendy - 5.5/10

Though the Senegalese couldn't have done more about the equaliser, he had a couple of nervy moments in possession in the first half. He's looked shaky in the past few weeks, after a steady start to life at Chelsea.

César Azpilicueta - 6/10

Filling in for Reece James, Azpilicueta didn't look comfortable against the likes of El Ghazi and Grealish. He did put in a couple of great crosses but a rather average performance from the captain.

Andreas Christensen - 5/10

Looked off his paces being given a rare start in the league. Failed to deal with Grealish in the build-up to Villa's leveller and was never looked assured in dealing with Villa's frontmen.

Antonio Rüdiger - 6.5/10

The German was Chelsea's best defender on the night. Won his aerial duels despite Watkins ghosting around all night. A decent outing for the 27-year-old.

Ben Chilwell - 7.5/10

Chilwell clipped in a brilliantly weighted ball for Giroud's opener. He looked threatening all night, putting in some exquisite balls into the box. Nearly won the game for the hosts in stoppage time with a thumping volley.

N'Golo Kanté - 6.5/10

Was outdone by McGinn on numerous occasions throughout the night. The Frenchman put in some rash challenges and received a yellow in the second half. A disappointing showing overall.

Jorginho [72] - 6/10

Tried to orchestrate the midfield but his life was difficult by the hard-working duo of McGinn and Luiz. Was taken off for Havertz as Chelsea looked for a winner late on.

Mason Mount - 7/10

The Blues' ever-present man, Mount was sharp in his movements in the first half, almost giving his side the lead. He went further deep in the second half, but couldn't influence the game as he would've liked.

Callum Hudson-Odoi - 7/10

Slotted straight in after his brilliant cameo against Arsenal, he looked confident on the ball in the first-half, was everywhere and tried to make things happen but it didn't happen for Hudson-Odoi as it didn't for most of his teammates.

Olivier Giroud [72] - 8/10

The Frenchman keeps delivering when called on, after bagging yet another goal, expertly dispatching Chilwell's cross. His hold-up play was good, and he helped stretch the opposition by getting the wide men involved.

Christian Pulisic - 6.5/10

Chelsea's most unfortunate player on the night, Pulisic tried and tried but lacked end product throughout. He was involved in the build-up leading to the goal, but should've bagged a few for himself after coming close on several occasions. A frustrating one for the American.

BENCH

Kai Havertz [72] - Brought a much-needed spark to the game coming off the bench.

Timo Werner [72] - Missed a chance after coming on.

