Player Ratings: Chelsea 1-1 Brighton | Premier League

Chelsea drew 1-1 with Brighton in a game which puts any title hopes in further danger.

Romelu Lukaku put the blues ahead in the 28th minute after a corner from Mason Mount, with the Belgian heading downwards past Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sánchez for his 7th goal of the season.

After an injury to Reece James as well as a knock to Andreas Christensen, the Blues looked far less threatening, with Brighton having chances before half time, including a strike from Adam Lallana which produced a fine save from Edouard Mendy.

Brighton had a number of chances early in the second half, which were again seen off by Mendy. It looked as if the Lukaku goal would be enough to win the game, but substitute Danny Welbeck’s last gasp header beat Mendy, and meant that Chelsea are now 8 points behind Manchester City, after having drawn 3 of their last five games.

Here are how the Chelsea players fared against Brighton:

Edouard Mendy - 7.5/10

The impressive shot-stopper faced three shots on goal in the first-half. Whilst these were comfortable saves, Mendy did well to position himself to make the saves look easy and did well to claim corners.

Cesar Azpilicueta - 6/10

The captain wasn’t involved too much, didn’t get beaten too much but did nothing noteworthy, solid for most of the game.

Andreas Christensen - 6/10

The Centre-half took a knock and was ultimately substituted at half time for Trevor Chalobah. Looked assured on the ball when he had it.

Antonio Rudiger - 8/10

One of Chelsea best players on the night. Defended well and was always looking to move the ball forward when in possession.

Christian Pulisic - 5/10

Another poor game for the American. Didn’t do anything of note other than went down for a penalty appeal which wasn’t given.

Mateo Kovacic - 6/10

A rare off day for one of Chelsea’s best players. Gave away possession a lot and didn’t manage to affect the game as he can.

Jorginho - 6/10

poor performance today, looked sluggish in midfield and wasn’t comfortable on the ball, although that may be understandable considering the amount of football he’s played.

Reece James (27') - N/A

The wing-back played on the opposite side to where he usually plays but was unfortunately replaced just before the half an hour mark with a hamstring injury.

Mason Mount - 6/10

Quiet game for amount today. Didn’t do a lot of note other that provide the assist for Lukaku’s 28th minute opener

Romelu Lukaku - 9/10

Chelsea’s standout performer on the day. Scored and held up the ball well, layers the ball off for teammates and was a nightmare for the centre-backs.

Callum Hudson-Odoi - 7/10

Decent performance from him again. Would have been rated even higher had he sealed the game rather than attempting to square to Mason Mount when he had a great opportunity to score himself.

Bench:

Marcos Alonso (27')- 5/10

Poor performance from the Spaniard, which further puts his position in question with the transfer window approaching.

Nathaniel Chalobah (45’)- 7/10

A decent performance from the young centre half, didn’t do a lot wrong a thwarted a lot of attacks.

Ngolo Kante- (67’)- 8/10

Unsurprisingly a good performance from the Frenchman, breaking up plays and finding balls into positive areas.

