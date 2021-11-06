Player Ratings: Chelsea 1-1 Burnley | Premier League

Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw against Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon as Matej Vydra cancelled out Kai Havertz' opener at Stamford Bridge.

It was a disappointing afternoon in west London as chance after chance was squandered by the hosts as they were left to settle for a point.

With forwards Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner out injured, Kai Havertz continued his spell in the centre-forward role, with a first start of the season afforded to Ross Barkley, and Callum Hudson-Odoi in his preferred left-wing role.

The Blues started well, applying high levels of intensity and pressure in the opening 20 minutes, before breaking the deadlock in the 33rd minute with Havertz's first Premier League goal at Stamford Bridge this season. The game intensified in the second half - with room opening up in midfield, before Burnley equalised in the 79th minute through Matej Vydra. Chelsea worked hard to recover their lead in the final 10 minutes, but, despite a series of tactical changes, couldn't secure the three points.

Chelsea currently sit three points clear at the top of the Premier League after 11 games, with a trip away to Leicester ahead next weekend.

Edouard Mendy - 7/10

Mendy has the exact same of amount of clean sheets as goals conceded in his Chelsea career so far (34), and started in goal trying to increase the former number. Mendy was pretty much untested in the first half, making one save from a wayward Maxwell Cornet effort, before he was unable to keep out Vydra's shot with just over 10 minutes remaining.

Antonio Rudiger - 7/10

The German made his 10th league start of the season at left centre-back, and sent a header over the bar after he found himself in space in the 24th minute. Rudiger will be disappointed not to keep another clean sheet, but didn't have a bad game by any stretch of the imagination.

Thiago Silva - 7/10

Chelsea deployed their most-used defensive back three - with 37-year-old Thiago Silva starting in a central role, who saw a mistimed headed effort strike the post in the 49th minute. The Brazilian had a fairly solid game, but will disappointed not to rack up another clean sheet for the club.

Andreas Christensen - 7/10

Christensen, who scored his first ever Chelsea goal at home to Malmo last month, had a great chance to increase this tally in the 6th minute, glancing a header wide. The Dane had a fairly good game, and appears to be one of Tuchel's trusted defenders when using the 3-4-3 shape.

Ben Chilwell - 7/10

Chilwell had a superb September, nominated for Premier League Player of the Month, and retained his place in the starting XI. The wing-back was full of energy and pace, making up ground on the left flank as the Blues looked to constantly attack in the first-half. The defender was more muted in the second-half, unable to truly impact the game once it opened up more in the latter half.

N'golo Kante - 7/10

Kante made his fifth league start in midfield after struggling with a recurring knock, and completed all of his attempted dribbles and ground duels in the first half, working hard to transition the Blues from defence to attack. Kante was typically industrious in midfield, before being replaced by Mason Mount with six minutes left on the clock.

Jorginho - 7.5/10

The UEFA Men's Player of the Year had a typical first-half in midfield, keeping things ticking with a series of neat and well-balanced passes, playing 29 of 31 attempted passes, including two accurate long balls. The Italian continued this into the second half, but lacked the cutting edge to deliver a final pass into one of the attackers.

Reece James - 7.5/10

James is in superb form after a brace at St James' Park last weekend, scoring four in all competitions, and made his eighth start in all competitions this afternoon - assisting for Havertz's opener with a fine cross across the box, his fifth in all competitions so far. James was booked for a spat with Cornet with 15 minutes remaining, but had a good game overall all things considered.

Callum Hudson-Odoi - 7.5/10

Hudson-Odoi has been superb in a left-wing role in recent weeks, and was unlucky not to open the scoring in the 4th minute, forcing a save from Nick Pope, before forcing an even finer save from the keeper in the 64th minute. The winger will be pleased with his effort and application, replaced with five minutes left, although it remains to be seen whether he remains in the starting XI once Lukaku and Werner return to fitness.

Kai Havertz - 8/10

Havertz looked energetic and proactive in the centre-forward role, a position he picked up extensive minutes in towards the second half of last season, shaking off a knock in the 30th minute after colliding with the advertising boards. The German put Chelsea ahead with a fine header a few minutes later, his fourth of the season, after scoring a similar header against Southampton in the Carabao Cup. Havertz looked dangerous throughout - and could've easily doubled his tally in the 52nd minute.

Ross Barkley - 7.5/10

Barkley remained with the Chelsea squad after a loan move to today's opponents fell through in the summer transfer window - impressing with a fine pass in the 3-1 against Southampton last month, and was rewarded with his first start in all competitions on the right of the attacking three, sending a shot narrowly wide in the 12th minute. Barkley looked sharp in midfield, constantly pressing and looking to play progressive passes, blazing a great chance over the bar in the 71st minute, before being replaced shortly after.

Bench

Ruben Loftus-Cheek (72) - 7/10

Loftus-Cheek replaced Barkley with 15 minutes left, after some fine performances in recent weeks against the likes of Newcastle and Brentford in the league. The midfielder was largely anonymous, but did work hard to retain Chelsea's shape when moving from defence to attack.

Mason Mount (84) - N/A

Mount returned to the first-team after struggling with a minor fitness issue, and was given five minutes off the bench to impact the game at 1-1. The midfielder was unable to overturn Burnley's equaliser, as the game frustratingly ended one apiece.

Christian Pulisic (84) - N/A

The American returned to Chelsea action for the first time since August off the bench against Malmo, and was subbed on for Callum Hudson-Odoi, taking his position in the attacking three. Pulisic had a chance in the final moment to deliver the ball into the box, but instead hit the side-netting. Fitness and confidence is now key for Pulisic, with the games coming thick and fast.

