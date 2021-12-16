Player Ratings: Chelsea 1-1 Everton | Premier League

Chelsea were impotent in a 1-1 stalemate with a makeshift Everton side at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Thursday night.

Both sides had to go back to the drawing board on the team sheet front, with the Blues hit by an outbreak of Covid and the Merseyside outfit plagued in a more metaphorical sense by injuries. The depleted squads made for depleted performances.

The Toffees were like an airtight bag of Haribo in the first half, completely suffocated by a home side enjoying all the possession in the world - 82%, to be precise - yet a breakthrough proved elusive in spite of a handful of very handy chances falling the way of Reece James and Mason Mount.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Thomas Tuchel will have no doubt been itching to dust off his old boots at the interval, as he'll have fancied his chances in thumping home at least one of the abundance of opportunities he had observed his players wastefully squander with abandon. The xG was 2.10 vs 0.04 at half time, if you are into that kind of thing.

As with those on the field, those in the stands had to remain patient. They were duly rewarded with twenty minutes remaining, with Mount atoning for his earlier misses with a composed drive past a spirited Jordan Pickford. Yet the lead lasted all of three minutes, with Jarrad Branthwaite getting a toe to a hopeful free kick.

On a night which proved it is cutting edge and not ball retention that wins titles, the Pensioners made Jordan Pickford look a world-beater in between the sticks - and that about sums up Chelsea's festive form at the moment. Up next for the stuttering Blues is a trip to Wolves this weekend. In the meantime, here are today's player ratings...

Edouard Mendy - 5/10

Not entirely to blame for the Everton equaliser, but there is a case to be made that he could have come for the flighted ball. It was also really the only question asked of him, and he failed to answer it.

César Azpilicueta - 5/10 [79]

An amazing, consistent servant for Chelsea for so long, but his limitations were exposed tonight against a youthful and exuberant Everton starting XI. Caught flat-footed and caught short for the Toffees' goal, and he struggled to keep pace during the visitors' rare ventures forward.

Thiago Silva - 7/10

Could have defended by himself tonight for the most part. 'O Monstro' was as immaculate as has come to be expected of him, sweeping up with ease and almost heading home the winner if not for the outstretched arms of Pickford.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Antonio Rüdiger - 7/10

Not his busiest evening by any stretch of the imagination, but the German did his job with great efficiency. Seemed to go through the gears with his recovery pace, just to keep himself amused.

Reece James - 7/10

Constantly tasting blood in opposition's thirds at current, the young Englishman had three attempts at goal in the first twenty minutes alone. In his deadly form, he really should have scored one of them when teed up by Jorginho. One of his trademark powerful driving runs led to him assisting compatriot Mount.

Jorginho - 7/10

After his match-winning turn against Leeds, for large swathes of this fixture it seemed that it was he who would have to hold the key to unlock a spirited Toffees' defence. Tried for that killer ball, with more success than not, but the receivers failed to provide the finishing touch.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Ruben Loftus-Cheek - 6/10 [65]

What he does, he does neatly and with elegance - his Cruyff turn being the talk of the town, for example. The issue is that it's hard to tell what he is doing at any one time. Plenty of power and poise, limited cutting edge and incision. Occasions like this are begging for the affectionally monikered 'Lewisham Ballack' to take proceedings by the scruff of the neck and the bull by its proverbial horns, but perhaps one expects too much if expecting his once brilliant and pre-injury best.

Marcos Alonso - 6/10

The sort of evening in which you could bank on the Spaniard to inevitaby pop up with a late goal, but it never looked likely as the space in behind he thrives upon was just not present.

Hakim Ziyech - 7/10

Looking every bit as dangerous as the reputation that precedes him when he collects the ball from deep at the moment, but the Moroccan did not get his just rewards on the night. His teammates' profligacy must be a source of great frustration when 'The Wizard' conjures up some inventive opportunities. Tailed off himself in the second half, however.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Mason Mount - 8/10

Looked set to be a rare frustrating day at the office for Chelsea's talisman, who missed a couple of missed gilt-edged chances. He was also possibly the quietest member of the Chelsea front three - until his 70th minute strike, of course. While others may have more joy for the most part, it is the man his teammates nickname 'Starboy' who is the most dependable to make a difference when it matters most.

Christian Pulisic - 6/10

With absent friends falling foul of illness, the American spearheaded the frontline. He did so with great fluidity and directness early on, showing particularly good understanding with Ziyech in the process and drawing fouls like they were going out of fashion. Chances have been hard to come by for the American - having slipped down the pecking order during periods on the injury table and with fine streaks of form from the likes of Callum Hudson-Odoi - but he brings energy to an attack which can so often look devoid of ideas.

Bench:

Ross Barkley - 6/10 [65]

Had a point to prove against his former employers, and he was certainly brighter than the man he was introduced to the fray with. Did all the basics right in the build-up to the Pensioners' goal.

Saul Niguez - 4/10 [65]

Bullied by a young Everton side whose muscles haven't developed fully yet, and offered exactly zilch. Hard to tell what position he was playing with, as he wandered around aimlessly. Marina Granovskaia might be searching down the back of the sofa tonight for the receipt.

Trevoh Chalobah - N/A [79]

