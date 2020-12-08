Player Ratings: Chelsea 1-1 FC Krasnodar | Champions League

Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw against FC Krasnodar in the Champions League on Tuesday night at Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard's side came from behind to draw their final group to extend their unbeaten run to 17 games in all competitions.

Remy Cabella gave the visitors a deserved lead in the 24th minute with a fine effort past Kepa Arrizabalaga, but Chelsea hit back four minutes later from the penalty spot through Jorginho.

----------

Kepa Arrizabalaga - 6/10

Conceded on his return to the side, however wasn't entirely protected by his defence. Made a routine save in the second-half to deny Wanderson.

Emerson Palmieri - 6/10

Wanted to get forward and provided support to the attacking players but wasn't impactful.

Antonio Rudiger - 6/10

Rarely tested by Krasnodar other than the goal. A solid performance from the German though.

Andreas Christensen - 6/10

Despite conceding early on, he was solid at the back however was rarely tested by Krasnodar.

(Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Cesar Azpilicueta - 6/10

Got better as the game went on. Allowed Krasnodar to find space on his side for the opener.

Jorginho - 8/10

Not the finest display from the Italian in the first-half who couldn't keep up with the game when Chelsea didn't have the ball, but did slot away the penalty well.

(Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Billy Gilmour - 8/10

Ran the show on his return. Showed confidence on the ball and proved his case to be in Frank Lampard's first-team. One of the better players in a meaningful match. Setting the bar.

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Mateo Kovacic [74] - 7/10

A key part in Chelsea's leveller, nipping the ball round to Tammy Abraham before he was fouled. Positive going forward, had a lot of the ball, but wasn't able to make the game-winning pass.

Kai Havertz [74] - 6/10

Had a few decent moments particularly in the first-half - pressed and passed well. Should've had a goal when he was played in by Anjorin but a poor first touch let him down.

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Tammy Abraham - 6/10

Won the penalty in the first-half after some good play to let the ball roll past and to draw the foul, however should've had a goal in the 30th minute but he fired wide. Had a great chance in the second-half, but was well kept out.

Tino Anjorin [80] - 7/10

Confidence grew as the game went on; couple of confident clicks from the teenager. Pressed, linked-up well. Could've had an assist but Havertz' had a poor first touch. A solid evening for the youngster on his first senior start.

----------

Bench:

N'Golo Kante [74]

Timo Werner [74]

Olivier Giroud [80]

----------

