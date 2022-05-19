Player Ratings: Chelsea 1-1 Leicester City | Premier League

Chelsea drew 1-1 with Leicester City at Stamford Bridge on Thursday evening to all but cement third place in the Premier League.

With scant little left to play for this season beyond pride and one position in the table, the Blues did the minimum required in a showing that was at times painfully pedestrian and at most times lacking cutting edge.

James Maddison drew first blood for the visitors, punishing the Pensioners for making a languid start to the game. But the hosts struck back by way of a typically opportunistic Marcos Alonso volley just ten minutes before the break.

The half-time whistle brought a chance for Thomas Tuchel to galvanise his men, who had looked generally lifeless and apathetic for vast swathes of the first period save for one or two individuals.

Whatever the German said must have worked, with Chelsea coming out from the interval in a much higher gear. Yet for all of their domination, a winner proved elusive, with Christian Pulisic fluffing his lines with a criminal sitter with the goal gaping being the golden opportunity.

Fans will get their wish for a disappointing season to end when Chelsea face relegated Watford on Sunday. Until then, here is how Absolute Chelsea rated the Blues' distinctly average performance against Leicester City...

Edouard Mendy - 6/10

Only had one thing to deal with all evening and he couldn't quite muster it, although fault definitely lay elsewhere in that department. Good bravery shown at the end to dive in at Harvey Barnes' feet.

Trevoh Chalobah - 6/10

One of the shining lights of the first half, going close with a crashing drive. He has not featured as often as he surely would have liked towards the business end of this season, but he is surely a shoo in for Chelsea's young player of the season with a measured and mature head on his shoulders beyond his relatively tender years.

Thiago Silva - 7/10

'O Monstro' always has the best seats in the house during games where the Blues dominate possession, as they often boil down to the Brazilian with the ball at his feet and scanning the landscape in front of him. He must despair at the lack of movement sometimes. As it was, he did pretty well at his job in the circumstances.

Antonio Rüdiger - 6/10

Has to come in for criticism for his role in letting Leicester nab the first goal, yet made amends by growing into the game and showing great battle and desire going forward. Chants of 'Rudi' permeated the Stamford Bridge faithful all evening, and he'll certainly be missed around those parts.

Reece James - 8/10

His assist for Chelsea's first was absolutely exquisite and a reminder of his world class qualities after an end to the season blighted by injury. At the peak of his powers, he is Chelsea's most dangerous tool in the arsenal - and at the age of 22, it is scary to think just how high his ceiling is. A flat-track bully down the right flank on the night.

Jorginho - 7/10

The composer ran the show in the centre of the park, with Leicester's midfield unit unable to lay a finger on him as he picked passes at will. The Italian really seems to come into his own in the dying embers of games, as opponents tire and his metronomic passing whittles away their resistance.

N'Golo Kanté - 4/10 [72]

The Frenchman will go down as one of the finest players in the annuls of both clubs on the pitch tonight, but even he cannot escape Father Time. Seemed to be second to every challenge and missing the skip in his step. On the evidence of this season, arresting his decline might be a bridge too far.

Marcos Alonso - 7/10

The good, the bad and the ugly of Marcos Alonso was on full display, and that's just the first half. Comically amateur defending afforded the Foxes the opener before the Spaniard turned gamekeeper and rifled home a trademark first time finish at the back stick. He was much better from there on out. Truly an enigma in royal blue.

Hakim Ziyech - 7/10

Cannot be faulted for his effort while others looked switched off. The Moroccan was a bundle of energy, willing to take on his man and play direct, and his tracking back was pleasing. His passing and decision-making was shaky, but the glimpses of genuine quality were a lot more than many of his colleagues could muster at the top end of the pitch.

Christian Pulisic - 3/10 [72]

The American was pretty scarce, with the one caveat being that the Foxes nipped at his heels any chance they got. His sitter midway through the second half was nothing short of embarrassing for a player of his purported calibre. His denigrators will point out he is a streaky and inconsistent player for Chelsea, his supporters will point out he rarely gets a run of consistent games, both sides will have valid points, and the arguments will continue match after match. Something has to give, you would feel.

Romelu Lukaku - 5/10 [78]

Fans will have been forgiven for pondering if he was even on the pitch in the first 45. The next 45 was a marked improvement, with the Belgian demonstrating some decent enough interplay and even fashioning up a couple of handy chances that would be meat and drink for him if he was on the other end of them, or so you would hope.

Bench

Cesar Azpilicueta - 6/10 [72]

Did a decent job of driving down the wing and offered some threat.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek - 6/10 [72]

A pretty handy cameo all told, showing great power and poise but not quite finding the killer ball.

Kai Havertz - N/A [78]

